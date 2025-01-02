Two intruders attacked a man after breaking into his flat in Brighton a few days ago, Sussex Police said this evening (Thursday 2 January).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after two intruders broke into a flat in Brighton and assaulted the householder.

“The incident occurred on Monday (30 December) at about 6.20pm in Walpole Terrace when the victim discovered two unknown men in his flat.

“He was grabbed by them and assaulted before they made off. Nothing was stolen.

“One of the suspects is described as 6ft, slim and was wearing a black ski mask which covered his head and a hoodie.

“Any witnesses or anyone who has any information which could help our investigation is asked to report online or phone 101, quoting serial 969 of 30/12.”