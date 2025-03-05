A new £10 million student building to replace temporary classrooms at BHASVIC has been unanimously backed by councillors.

The classrooms on the Dyke Road side of the sixth form college site were likened to a “shanty town” during Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee meeting today (Wednesday 5 March)

Originally been intended to be in place for just five years, they have been there for 17 years.

They are now set to make way for a three-storey student building, described as a hub for student-based services with a modern library, classrooms and a study area.

The new building is in Hove Park and Westdene ward, and two of its ward councillors spoke in favour of the scheme.

Councillor Samer Bagaeen described it as an investment in young people, and said: “Objections submitted to this committee note overdevelopment of the college site and a long-term trend of additional students causing increased disruption around the college.

“If you have visited the college site then you will know the first is not true, and that the second is somewhat speculative.”

Councillor Ivan Lyons told the committee residents from Hove Park and Westdene ward had not objected to the proposals, and neither had neighbours on the other side of Dyke Road in Preston Park ward.

He said: “We need a college that is fit for the 21st Century, creating a hub for student-based services, a modern library and study area.

“More classrooms are needed and temporary modular classrooms in 2025 is both outdated, impractical and a poor showcase for our leading sixth form college.”

However people living next to the college in Preston Park and Goldsmid wards have objected to the plans.

Goldsmid ward councillor Jackie O’Quinn said objectors from her area supported the college but are concerned about the increasing volume of students and staff.

She said: “The proposed three-storey block is too big and too high and has little architectural merit.

“It will dominate the surrounding area. There is also a loss of open space playing fields here, which goes against policy.”

Sports England did not oppose the application after adjustments meant temporary buildings to be used during construction would be put on the netball court rather than the field.

College principal William Baldwin said the college does not plan to expand beyond its current 3,750 students.

He explained BHASVIC is currently accommodating the “bulge” years that saw city primary and secondary schools expand their admissions over the last 15 years.

Labour councillor Alison Thomson said: “I understand the objections to the temporary buildings that have been there for 17 years when they should have been there for five, they’ve been there such a long time.

“But it feels like this is a good thing, we should be investing in our schools by allowing them to develop.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said: “It’s a great asset to the city. It’s doing really well. It’s getting students from across the city and wider area.

“It’s great to see that it is such a success, it would be better to have a permanent building.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey said: “I think it’s long overdue to replace that shanty town of temporary buildings and replacement with something permanent.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “It is sad to see the loss of 15 elm trees but we’re told there is a planning condition to plant 51 new trees.

“I am so glad the sixth form college is doing so well, they are a very successful school and this will benefit students.”

After the decision, Mr Baldwin said the biggest hurdle was securing the capital for the build.

He said: “I am delighted with the favourable comments from the planning committee, that we are having a positive impact on young people in the city.

“That shabby corner of the college estate will be tidied up with a permanent new building which will significantly improve the aesthetic as well as the facilities.”