Almost a hundred empty homes in the city are now being lived in again – helped by the threat of quadrupled council tax.

Brighton and Hove City Council introduced new rates of council tax last year which increase the amount of council tax for empty homes – with those empty more than ten years paying 300% more.

The council also has pre-existing powers to force owners to bring them back into use – from planning and environmental enforcement all the way to forcing owners to sell up.

Over the last year, the council’s empty peoperties team have not had to use any of these powers – just contacting owners and making them aware of the consequences of leaving their homes empty proved enough to get 99 privately owned homes back in use.

But there are still more standing unused – the most recent snapshot figures indicate that 861 homes in the city have been empty between one and five years, 56 homes between five and ten years, and eight homes empty for more than ten years.

Councillor Gill Williams, Cabinet member for Housing and New Homes, said: “Its’ great to see the amazing work our Empty Properties team’s been doing over the last year, breathing new life into almost 100 abandoned properties across the city.

“This is a fantastic achievement which will not only change lives of those who now get to call them home, but also transform the area for the better by avoiding the buildings falling into disrepair or attracting anti-social behaviour.

“I’m also very pleased we will soon be introducing Council Tax premiums on second homes, in addition to the premiums on long-term empty homes we’ve introduced last year.

“This increases the incentive to owners of empty homes to bring them back into use, as well as helping raise additional income to help address housing need in the city.

“With the supply of housing in Brighton & Hove limited, we desperately need to make sure all empty properties are brought back into use. If you’re aware of a property in the city that has become empty or derelict, please do let us know.”

From 1 April 2024, the council set the 100% council tax premium applicable to long-term empty and unfurnished properties to come in after a year.

This means that unfurnished empty homes now become liable to pay double council tax after being empty for one year. This increases to 300% council tax liability after 5 years and 400% for properties empty for 10 years.

Furnished properties are liable to pay double council tax immediately they’re left empty.

The council will also be introducing a new 100% council tax premium on second homes in the city from 1 April this year. Councillors agreed to introduce this premium on the earliest date national regulations allow.

The options for councils to apply premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties were introduced under the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill 2023.

If you know of an empty property, click here to let the council know.