Brighton and Hove Albion earned a vital away point at Manchester City and keep themselves in the hunt for a Champions League place.

The Seagulls had the ball in the net first but Kaoru Mitoma was adjudged to have kicked the ball out of the hands of City keeper Stefan Ortega.

The home side went ahead after Erling Haaland planted an 11th-minute penalty past Bart Verbruggen after Adam Webster had brought down Omar Marmoush.

Albion bounced back through a Pervis Estupinan free kick which flew past Ortega 10 minutes later.

Before the break, after a glorious chance for Yankuba Minteh, it was Marmoush who put City back in front with a shot that went in off the post.

Just after half-time, Albion equalised again. Georginio Rutter and Minteh were involved before Jack Hinshelwood’s shot hit Abdukodir Khusanov on the way in for 2-2.

As both sides searched for a winner both Ortega and Verbruggen made great saves and Carlos Baleba had a super chance to win all three points for Albion but blazed over.

Brighton stay seventh in the Premier League for now, just two points behind Chelsea in fourth.