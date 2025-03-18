Dutch Interior — the LA County-based band of lifelong friends Jack Nugent, Conner Reeves, Davis Stewart, Noah Kurtz, and brothers Shane and Hayden Barton — announce UK, European, and North American headline tour dates ahead of their Fat Possum debut, ‘Moneyball’, out this Friday 21st March. On the heels of a frenetic SXSW appearance, the band will support Iceage tonight in Los Angeles with additional dates supporting Frog and Lowertown to follow. The band will bring their “left-of-center soft-rock songs” and “instrumental inventiveness,” (Rolling Stone) to cities all across North America, Europe and the UK in the months to come, including a date in Brighton at the Green Door Store. Tickets for the Europe/UK tour go on sale on Friday 21st March. A full list of their UK dates can be found below, and further information is available HERE.

In conjunction with the tour announcements, Dutch Interior release a live video for ‘Beekeeping’, the band’s “dreamily depressive ballad” (Stereogum) released earlier this month.

Speaking about their live music video, Dutch Interior said:

“We wanted a passive approach to a live session that allowed viewers to scroll through and see the angles we see when making music in our studio. Recorded on five security cameras scattered through the space, these videos are intended to feel voyeuristic with the viewer becoming the director of the performance.”

‘Moneyball’ finds its way through its own humorous twists and turns, alongside an undercurrent of omnipresent, steadfast declarations of love, and considers what it means to have universal desires that can feel as absurd as they are essential. It’s this stark romanticism that makes the music of the band universally compelling, a manifestation of hope and faith that, together, they can create something bigger than themselves.

‘Moneyball’ was produced by Reeves and mixed by Phil Ek (Modest Mouse, Duster, Fleet Foxes). Five of the six band members have vocal and lyrical credits on the record; one can begin to pick up the separate stylings and personalities of the band members by the songs they independently write before bringing to the band at large, where the songs often grow into new forms all together. Despite this individual approach to songwriting, they describe each other as “branches of the same core life” whose colliding influences and experience all bleed into the songs.

Dutch Interior UK tour dates:

Sat. Aug. 30 – Manchester @ Manchester Psych Festival

Sun. Aug. 31 – Dorset @ End of the Road Festival

Tue. Sep. 2 – Glasgow @ The Hug and Pint

Wed Sep. 3 – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

Thu. Sep. 4 – London @ The George Tavern

Sat. Sep. 6 – Bristol @ The Louisiana

Sun. Sep. 7 – Brighton @ The Green Door Store

According to the Green Door Store website the Brighton concert is showing as a free entry event, which is a bit of a result! So get yourself down there!

