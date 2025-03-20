A masked burglar was filmed stealing a high-value haul from a jeweller in Brighton overnight earlier this week.

Sussex Police said: “Can you help us identify this man following a high-value burglary at a Brighton jewellery shop?

“In the early hours of Monday 17 March, it was reported that the shop in Dukes Lane was targeted, with a large amount of jewellery reported stolen.

“We are appealing for the identification of this man in connection with police inquiries.

“If you think you recognise him or have any information to assist the investigation, we ask you make a report.

“You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 323 of 17/03.”