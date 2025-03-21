Conmen are calling elderly people and pretending to be police officers to try to scam them out of money.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 21 March) that police impersonators were targeting victims in Brighton.

The force said: “Multiple attempts have been made to scam elderly people in Brighton.

“Men who are reported to be calling from a withheld number are targeting victims by pretending to be police officers.

“They are making victims believe they are involved in a financial investigation and this leads to handing over large sums of money in either pounds or in an alternate currency.

“If this sounds familiar and you believe you or someone you know may have been targeted or if you have any information to assist us in identifying the culprits, we ask you to urgently make a report.

“Contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Signature.”