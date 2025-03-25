Hot off the major success of their instore record shop performances up and down the country in support of their epic brand new ‘Night Life’ platter, The Horrors have now announced a select 8-date winter tour. The new look lineup featuring founder members Faris Badwan (lead vocals) and Rhys Webb (bass), as well as newbies Amelia Kidd (keys, backing vocals) and Jordan Cook (drums), will be thrilling crowds from 19th to 29th November, when they will be calling in at Dublin, Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and London. Ticket information for the concerts can be found at www.thehorrors.co.uk and concert tickets for the Brighton gig at Chalk (which is being presented by FORM) will be going on sale on Friday 28th March at 9am from HERE.

The Horrors have been on the case over the past 20 years and there are few bands who’ve created a canon as determinedly innovative and consistently critically-acclaimed as them. Emerging as zeitgeist-shaking garage-goths on their 2007 debut ‘Strange House’, before taking a sharp left turn for their Mercury-nominated follow up ‘Primary Colours’, since the beginning they’ve roamed freely between genres. 2011’s ‘Skying’ won the NME Award for Best Album; ‘V’ was heralded as “a triumph” in a five-star Guardian review, while 2021’s pair of EPs – ‘Lout’ and ‘Against The Blade’ – marked a new chapter with their most industrial, uncompromising output yet.

Now their new chapter has arrived with the unleashing of ‘Night Life’, which dropped on 21st March via Fiction Records. The tracklisting reads: ‘Ariel’, ‘Silent Sister’, ‘The Silence That Remains’, ‘Trial By Fire’, ‘The Feeling Is Gone’, ‘Lotus Eater’, ‘More Than Life’, ‘When The Rhythm Breaks’ and ‘LA Runaway’. The album is a record of weight and space, of melancholy and euphoria; a record that has the ability to make bedfellows of seemingly disparate ideas as only The Horrors can. The ‘Night Life’ here is not the vim and vigour of pubs and clubs. It’s the thoughts that happen under the cover of darkness; the places your mind takes you when the rest of the world is asleep. A record born out of a desire to revive the raw, instinctive spirit of the band’s early work. To my ears it should really thrill fans of the Depeche Mode ‘Violator’ era and The Sisters Of Mercy at their height. It’s a solid work of art.

The Horrors were in Brighton a few days ago for a stripped back set performance at Resident Records in North Laine. You can read our account of proceedings HERE.

www.thehorrors.co.uk