Brighton and Hove Albion play only their fourth ever home FA Cup quarter-final.

Danny Welbeck starts up front and skippers the side, with Georginio Rutter alongside him.

Adam Webster continues in defence, with Lewis Dunk among the substitutes.

Joao Pedro and local Charlie Tasker are also on the bench – Tasker for the first time.

Carlos Baleba and Kaoru Mitoma are down to start in midfield for Albion.

The match must be decided tonight which could see the first-ever penalty shoot-out at the Amex involving the Albion.