A Brighton man has been charged with drugging and raping another man and is due to appear before magistrates today (Thursday 10 April).

Michael Fry, 43, of New England Street, Brighton, is charged with carrying out the attack last week.

Sussex Police said: “A man will appear in court charged with the rape of another man in Brighton.

“Michael Fry, 43, will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

“He is charged with two counts of rape of a man, causing a male aged 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity, possession of a class C drug, blackmail, voyeurism and threatening to share a photograph or film of a person in an intimate setting.

“The victim, an adult man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made a report to Sussex Police on Saturday 5 April and is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

The alleged offences took place at Fry’s address in New England Street, Brighton, between Wednesday 2 April and Saturday 5 April.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said: “This is a complex and wide-ranging investigation, and we are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may hold vital information.

“If you have any information that could help, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Pitchford.”