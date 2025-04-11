A man has been charged with shaking a baby in the street in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing to the public for information following reports of a baby being assaulted in Brighton.

“Just before 5pm on Wednesday 9 April, in Bear Road, police were called to a report of a baby being shaken and aggressively handled by a man.

“Officers promptly attended, and a 50-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

“Following further inquiries, a 38-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of neglect.

“They have since been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Arthur Zagozdzon, 50, of Holland Road, Hove, was charged in the early hours of Friday 11 April with assault, ill-treatment, neglect or causing unnecessary suffering to a young person.

“He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court later today (Friday 11 April).

“The baby remains in hospital at this time while assessments continue.

Detective Inspector Pippa Nicklin said: “We understand that this is a distressing report and we would like to reassure the public that the baby is receiving care in hospital and that a full investigation is ongoing.

“It was reported that the assault occurred in public, in front of queueing traffic, and so we would like to appeal for any further witnesses, particularly anyone that may have dash cam footage.”

Sussex Police added: “You can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ingram.”