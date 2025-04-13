What better way to kick off the Brighton Fringe than by celebrating with the Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus as they present their Retrospective Concert, marking their 20 year anniversary.

Performing at St. George’s Church, Kemp Town, one of their favourite venues, on May 2nd and 3rd, this will be an evening of song, memories and joy, an opportunity for new fans to discover them and for regular followers to get together and reminisce. This show is a juke box of all their greatest hits, giving audiences a chance to relive much loved standards such as ‘I Am What I Am’, as well as their in house arrangements of pop classics such as ‘Wrecking Ball’. It’s just one of a number of events planned throughout the year to celebrate the 20th anniversary. You can expect fantastic soloists, wonderful harmonies and warmth throughout the night. This is a historical milestone in life of one of our best loved local musical groups, and sure to be a sell-out.

Photography credit: Nick Ford Photography

The group started out as a community choir celebrating the LGBTQI+ community and continues to be place for people who love to sing. With an international reputation and numerous accolades under their belt, the chorus has built a reputation for a wide-ranging repertoire and commitment to social equality. They have kept at the heart of their organisation, three principles – singing, socialising and support – a group who are there for each other and the wider community.

BrightonGMC will also be raising funds through this event for Lunch Positive, a local charity that creates safe spaces and works to end HIV stigma.

Tickets for this event are available via the Chorus website, with a sixth ticket free when you buy five – www.brightongmc.org