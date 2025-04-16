A young woman who was resued from the sea off Brighton has died, police say.

The woman, in her 20s and from Lewes, was spotted in the water in the early hours of the morning, sparking a huge operation.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called following concerns for a woman in the sea off the coast of Brighton just before 3am on Wednesday, April 16.

“Emergency services responded to the scene and the woman, in her 20s and from Lewes, was taken to hospital where she was sadly pronounced deceased.

“Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”