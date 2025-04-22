A disused bowling green is set to be turned into a beach sports court.

The north bowls green in Preston Park is to be covered over with weed membrane and sand, while an all-weather surface will be laid on the south green.

Brighton and Hove City Council has applied to itself for planning permission to make the changes.

The application says: “The proposal adds to the ongoing evolution of fitness, sport and facilities Preston Park now offers.

“[This is part of] the council’s initiative to reform and utilise old disused spaces to create new amenities for the local community.

“Public benefit is increased through the redesign off a space once used for sport which ceased, and now can be offered back out for more assessable health and fitness in close proximity to where they live, lowering the unnecessary migration and commute across the city for these facilities.”

So far, the application has attracted two comments from members of the public.

One, Neil Cranston, said: “This is exactly what this area needs, a chance for old and young to get out and enjoy team sports and keep fit.

“Low impact and promoting healthy lifestyle, as a regular user of Preston Park and a long time Brighton resident and business owner, I fully support this kind of proposal. We need more of this.”

Another, whose name has been redacted but who says they are a local playwright, said: “Excellent proposal. A unique concept to bring some of the sporting activities found on the seafront to Preston Park.

“As a long time Brighton resident this is exactly what the area needs. The seafront sports are so fully booked it’s often impossible to take part in them.

“This will increase the opportunities for people to actually take part in seaside sporting events in a safe, controlled and exciting inland environment.”