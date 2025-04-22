Moulded by their Edinburgh surroundings, Swim School (stylized as ‘swim school’) absorb influence from a wide range of genres; from 90’s grunge to modern indie and dream-pop. The release of their 2021 critically acclaimed debut EP, ‘Making Sense Of Tt All’ saw vocalist and guitarist Alice Johnson enter the same space occupied by the likes of Ellie Rowsell (Wolf Alice) and Juliette Jackson (The Big Moon) – tackling delicate subjects with a vibrant yet evocative presence.

2021 also saw the band perform at Latitude Festival, All Points East and TRNSMT Festival, as well as support slots for Declan McKenna, The Snuts and Coach Party, and a storming live set for BBC Introducing.

2022 saw swim school make another massive leap forward by signing to tastemaker LAB Records, and being praised by key titles including NME, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit, DORK, and Under The Radar, as well as having the sort of summer festival run that is the envy of many more established artists.

In amongst it all, they recorded their next EP (and first on LAB) ‘Duality’ with producer Iain Berryman (Wolf Alice, Arcade Fire, Kings Of Leon, Hozier). The first single from that EP was the haunting yet gripping ‘Kill You‘. The song showcases everything to love about swim school – soaring guitar soundscapes, hooks galore and a massive chorus.

Swim School then started 2024 with a bang on 12th January when they dropped their ‘Give Me A Reason Why’ single which you can find HERE. In support of that, the outfit headed out on their debut headline tour which witnessed them playing 11 times across the UK. This included a local gig here in Brighton at the popular Green Door Store on 24th April 2024. Of course we were there to review the night’s proceedings – Read them HERE.

Wind the clock forward to the present day and Swim School have announced that they will be heading out on an exciting new set of dates. Included in this will be a live show at Patterns in Brighton on Wednesday 19th November. Tickets for this concert will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday 25th April – Details HERE.

However, those who pre-order their self-titled ‘Swim School’ debut album which will be dropping on due 3rd October, will be able to get early pre-sale access to all the concert dates on their headline November tour from this week! Information HERE.

linktr.ee/swimschool