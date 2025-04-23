If you think you have seen everything comedy can offer, here is something new and shiny with an AI twist.

Improrobotics, the world pioneers in AI improvisation comedy, are returning to Komedia with a new AI-enabled interactive show.

RoboTales is a futuristic Choose Your Own Adventure game, where a robot directs human improvisers, AI suggests the plot, actors shine, and audiences inspire and control the story by voting on their phones.

This hilarious show features human actors collaborating with AI and with audiences to deliver a groundbreaking theatrical experience. The adorable humanoid robot performs alongside human

actors using speech recognition and state-of-the-art AI, with software developed by the show creators, to analyse the improv scenes and generate silly new choices and strange transitions for the

audience to vote on. The AI can also create hilarious deep fakes of consenting audience members, and can control actors by sending them lines via augmented reality glasses.

This show looks to be a new take on a buzz word that is floating around, finding comedy in the mix whilst using some clever technology. We are intrigued and excited to attend.

Catch the event on Saturday 3rd May at 14:30 and Sunday 4th May at 17:30

Tickets are available via Komedia and Brighton Fringe