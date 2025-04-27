A fascinating new play is coming to Brighton Fringe next week, exploring themes of healing through silence, and we are intrigued.

Sitting (In Silence) is set during a ten-day silent meditation retreat, exploring a complex father and daughter relationship.

The meditation retreat is supposed to help them find inner peace. DAD, a larger-than-life Irish Jack-the-lad is out of place from the get-go. He’s loud, rebellious and charming in a way that has everyone rolling their eyes, including his daughter. KID is here to find “herself”, but instead gets quickly caught up in her father’s wild antics.

When the two steal a rare moment of privacy in the heavenly garden , what begins as whispers, a telling off and a hilarious culture clash slowly shifts, growing heavier with each passing word.

This play uses is a comic yet haunting exploration on grief and the unspeakable. Written and performed by Kitty Falcon with Alan Turkington (Heartstopper), winner of the The Pebble Trust Young People’s Bursary 2025, we are looking forward to being both challenged and entertained.

The performance is part of Brighton Fringe and will take place at The Friend’s Meeting House in Brighton on 3rd, 4th, 5th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th, 30th, 31st May and 1st June, all at 6.30 pm.

Tickets are available at Brighton Fringe.