The Brighton and Hove Concert Orchestra will be taking to the stage again this year with the celebration of a Musical Journey at the Ralli Hall, Hove on Saturday 17th May for a concert full of favourites.

This local orchestra was formed over 50 years ago, specialising in the “light” genre, including popular overtures & suites, music from opera, ballet, films, musicals and TV. Despite being a collection of amateur musicians, they produce a strong sound with precision being a hallmark of their performances.

This year’s show features songs from Mary Poppins, Oklahoma, South Pacific and Miss Saigon, and will also include guest vocalist Stephanie Aves who will add her wonderfully clear voice to the music of the orchestra.

Lovingly put together by conductor Graham Mussard, this promises to be a show full of magical music, produced by homegrown talent in one the city’s excellent venues. We look forward to hearing them fill the space with all time classics.

Tickets are available at the venue for £12 and door open at 6.45 pm with a refreshment bar available.