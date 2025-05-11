Firearms officers and a police dog helped snare a man suspected of drug dealing in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “A police dog helped secure evidence after a drugs suspect fled from officers in Brighton.

“The suspect had assaulted an officer to evade police in the Dyke Road area.

“But Police Dog Dixie was on paw to sniff out a discarded bag containing suspected class A drugs which was dumped by the suspect as he ran away.

“Meanwhile, quick-thinking officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) commandeered a taxi to get ahead of the suspect and ensure he was detained.

“The officers were supporting divisional officers to target drug dealing in the area.

“The incident happened at about 10pm on Friday 25 April, after the TFU officers suspected a man seen using a taxi in the Dyke Road area.

“The suspect was approached by the officers but assaulted one of them to evade arrest.

“A second officer then flagged a passing taxi to get ahead of the suspect and was able to detain him in Compton Road.

“Meanwhile, Police Dog Dixie and her handler tracked the suspect’s movements and found a discarded bag in The Drove containing a quantity of deal bags.

“Police Dog Dixie, a German shepherd, started her patrols with the force earlier this year.

“A later search of the man’s address found more drugs and cash which were seized by police.”

Inspector Rob Hart, from the Tactical Firearms Unit, said: “Our firearms officers are highly trained in a variety of duties above and beyond armed response.

“This includes carrying out plain-clothes patrols to support our colleagues and to disrupt the supply of drugs that impact our communities.

“They were on patrol in Brighton when they saw the suspected drug deals taking place at about 10pm on Friday 25 April.

“The officers showed quick-thinking, professionalism and teamwork alongside our colleagues in the Dogs Unit to ensure the suspect was detained.

“It shows our determination to catch suspects and disrupt criminal networks operating in our communities.”

Sussex Police added: “A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He has been bailed, pending further inquiries.”