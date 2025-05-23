Boys From the Blackstuff comes to Theatre Royal Brighton this June

Theatre Royal Brighton will welcome Boys from the Blackstuff, the critically acclaimed stage adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s BAFTA-winning TV drama, from Tuesday 17 June to Saturday 21 June.

Adapted by Dear England playwright James Graham and directed by Kate Wasserberg, this powerful production follows a group of unemployed Liverpudlian men navigating the harsh economic realities of 1980s Britain. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to working hard to provide for their families — but now, there’s no work and no money.

Originally premiered at Liverpool’s Royal Court, this adaptation has played to sell-out audiences at the National Theatre and is currently running in London’s West End at the Garrick Theatre. Its Brighton run is part of a major new UK tour.

James Graham said: “Boys from the Blackstuff remains a story of national significance. Taking it on the road to communities across the UK feels like the most important thing we could be doing next.”

Graham’s hit play Dear England, starring Joseph Fiennes (a fictionalised account of the England men’s football team’s struggles and success), has been nominated for nine Olivier Awards and is being adapted for BBC television. His other works include Sherwood, Ink, Quiz, and This House.

Watch the trailer here

Details

Boys From the Blackstuff runs at Theatre Royal Brighton from 17–21 June,

Evening performances at 7.30pm

Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Age guidance: 12+ (contains strong language).

Tickets: www.atgtickets.com/Brighton