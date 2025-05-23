Opposition is growing to plans for a mobile phone mast near schools and a listed building.

Telecommunications company Cornerstone, which works with various mobile phone operators, including Vodafone and 3, wants to put up a 66ft (20-metre) mast on green space in Dyke Road, at the end of The Upper Drive, Hove.

The application, received by Brighton and Hove City Council on Tuesday 29 April, includes six antennas, a dish and four cabinets for the site which is diagonally opposite the grade II listed Dyke Road Tavern.

Cornerstone has asked for “prior approval” – a streamlining of the planning process.

The firm submitted a standard letter from the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant encouraging councils to support such applications.

Twelve comments have been submitted objecting to the application – some because the site is close to five schools.

Some questioned the need for more 5G infrastructure because there is already a mast at the other end of The Upper Drive. It went up in 2020.

Concerns were also raised about the potential obstruction of views of the sea.

An anonymous objector, whose details are redacted by on the council, said: “The proposed site is positioned in a location that currently enjoys unspoilt panoramic views of the town and coastline which are highly valued by both residents and visitors.

“The mast, by its height and industrial appearance, would introduce an incongruous and visually intrusive structure into this landscape.

“This would be particularly harmful in a town such as ours where the visual amenity and coastal setting form part of the community’s distinct identity.”

Another anonymous objector said that the mast and its cabinets would block the footpath.

The person, whose details were also redacted by the council, said: “This is a heavily used pedestrian area.

“The installation would interfere with the natural ‘desire line’ for foot traffic, reducing safety and convenience, especially for those with visual impairments or mobility issues.

“The resulting obstruction is both avoidable and incompatible with inclusive access principles.”

Two previous applications for antenna on the roof of Park Lodge, in Dyke Road, did not move forward after objections from residents.

Cornerstone said: “We recognise that mobile infrastructure plays a visible role in the communities we serve and we take that responsibility seriously.

“We carefully design our sites to minimise visual impact wherever possible while delivering the reliable digital connectivity people rely on.

“Engaging with local stakeholders is a fundamental part of our approach.

“In this case we consulted with the local councillors, the MP for the area, two local schools and several residential properties.

“Our priority is to work collaboratively and transparently to meet connectivity needs in a way that respects the local environment.”

To view the planning application, search for BH2025/01132 on the council’s website.