This brave and personal show by Stephen Catling featured in the line up at Rotunda Theatre this weekend as part of Brighton Fringe, and we were pleased to have been part of his journey.

Stephen’s blend of absurdist and clown like humour was delivered in an extremely personal way. The character has had a challenging few years, dealing with a couple of break-ups, but has found strength through a collection of hand-puppets, a slug costume and a rather strange cow. The audience is asked to participate in his own personal exorcism, see how he has taken his puppet friends to a new level and see some of the ways he is feeling better about things.

This is a comedian who shares his autistic status with the audience, breaks down these barriers and lets us in to his world. He shows how his mind processes the events in his life and we feel part of his journey towards healing. The jokes are off the wall, constructed in ways you may not expect, but the whole experience is very immersive and highly unique. We are left with a sense of a comic who is finding his voice and moving on, in a way that works for him. It may take him some time, but there is clearly more to come.

This is a very different voice on the comedy circuit and one it is important to hear from. We look forward to seeing what comes next – when the slug finally makes it to where he’s going!

Performance Dates:

May 24th – 20.15 pm

May 25th – 5.15 pm

Rotunda Theatre – Squeak