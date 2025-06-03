The operator of a newly rebuilt café on Hove seafront wants to relax the drinks licence conditions “to better suit its beachfront location and customer demand” but dozens of people have objected.

The Meeting Place Café, in King’s Esplanade, Hove, applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a variation that would allow the sale of cocktails, pitchers and larger measures.

Neighbours fear that this would change the character of a much-loved seafront venue, making it alcohol-led, less friendly for families and dangerous for those drinking so close to the sea.

The application is due to go before a licensing panel made up of three councillors after more than two dozen people lodged written objections.

The business is owned by Bulent Ekinci, 50, and run by Hikmet Tabak, 63, the designated premises supervisor who has day-to-day responsibility for alcohol sales.

In the licence application Mr Tabak said: “The measures prevent us from serving popular beach drinks like pitchers, cocktails and larger servings that tourists expect.

“With no history of alcohol-related incidents and robust safeguards … and staff training in place, this change will better reflect our casual seaside atmosphere while maintaining responsible service standards.”

Mr Tabak originally applied to remove requirements that alcohol should be served with a meal and those drinking should be seated but after discussions with Sussex Police, those proposed changes were withdrawn.

Draft conditions have been agreed with the police including one that requires food to be available at all times and another that requires signs stating that alcohol is for consumption on the premises only.

No off sales are permitted and the application does not propose changing the hours on the licence – from 10am to 10.30pm each day.

Mr Tabak proposed a condition that staff check the outdoor areas every 30 minutes to prevent noise disturbance and to collect empty glasses and rubbish.

He also agreed to a proposal by the council’s environmental health team that doors and windows are closed at 10.30pm.

One objector, whose details were redacted by the council, raised concerns about public safety. The café is by the boundary of Hove and Brighton, between the Peace Statue and the sea.

The anonymous objector said: “Every year we have to register that another drowning has taken place off our beaches. Usually the victim has drunk alcohol. Avoidable deaths.

“Places selling alcohol for gain, right on the beach, is a terrible idea – and just to line the vendor’s pockets? Really?”

Another objector, whose details were also redacted, raised concerns about anti-social behaviour.

The anonymous objector said: “It seems obvious to me that this will make the area around the Peace Statue and the eastern end of the promenade and lawns a ‘no go’ area for families and anyone too faint-hearted to run the gauntlet of drunken groups of young men.

“Hove Lawns and the promenade will become degraded, litter-strewn and ultimately unenviable. The Meeting Place is not a pub nor should it become one.”

Green councillor Ollie Sykes is among the objectors. He represents Brunswick and Adelaide ward, in Hove, which includes the premises.

The licensing panel due to meet online, starting at 10am next Tuesday (10 June). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.