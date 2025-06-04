Councillors received allowances and expenses totalling more than £1 million in the past financial year, new figures reveal.

The total claimed by members of Brighton and Hove City Council is £124,000 more than the previous year – or up about 14 per cent – to £1,009,628.34.

The 2024-25 figures have been published in the past week and are more than the £885,472.14 figure for 2023-24 and the £912,640.37 total in 2022-23.

Each councillor received a basic allowance of £14,139.04 while the leader, deputy leaders, cabinet members, cabinet advisers, committee chairs and leader of the opposition received special responsibility allowances.

Some money is deducted to cover the cost of bus passes or parking permits.

The highest amount was paid to the Labour council leader Bella Sankey. She received £50,862.01 including a special responsibility allowance of £35,975.35.

Councillor Sankey, who has two young children, also claimed a total of £707.50 in dependent carer allowance and £67.49 in travel and subsistence, minus £27.37 deducted for either a bus pass or parking permit.

Members can claim up to a maximum of £9 an hour for each child for the duration of meetings, plus one hour of travel time to and from meetings.

The second highest payment went to the Labour deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor. He received a special responsibility allowance of £16,996.08 and £65 in travel and subsistence. The total came to £31,172.75. Councillor Taylor also had £27.37 deducted.

The former Labour deputy leader Gill Williams received the same basic and special responsibility allowances as Councillor Taylor. She had £351.40 deducted, leaving her a total of £30,783.72.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald received the highest amount for travel expenses and subsistence – a total of £163.89 for the year.

Green councillor Raphael Hill claimed £98.84 and Labour councillor Tristram Burden claimed £87 in travel and subsistence.

Last month, councillors voted for higher special responsibility allowances for cabinet members – up 14 per cent from £12,938 to £14,797. The basic allowance is due to remain the same.

The current members allowance scheme is expected to cost £1.062 million in the current financial year.

The scheme cost £1.048 million in total in 2024-25 and included payments to the mayor, deputy mayor, independent remuneration panel members and the independent members of the council’s Audit, Standards and General Purposes Committee.

At the annual council meeting, some opposition councillors criticised a decision to halve the mayor’s allowance and create a new special responsibility allowance for the Labour chief whip, a political post.

Labour has a majority of 18 and was able to vote through its proposals after responding to the criticism by saying that the whip’s work was time-consuming and crucial to the smooth running of the council.

And while some councillors are retired and receive pensions, others are younger and some put their careers on hold to undertake the voluntary role of councillor which is nominally part-time.

They do not receive a salary for being a councillor. The allowances are intended to go some way towards covering the costs of carrying out their duties.