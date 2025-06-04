Well this announcement has certainly got tongues wagging in certain post-punk quarters!

A concert has been announced for Thursday 12th June at the iconic Prince Albert, which is located seconds from Brighton’s Mainline Railway Station. The event flyer cryptically states “Do You Believe In The Westworld? Presents Legion – IX A Very Special Warm Up Show” along with an image of a bull and two face logos.

Clearly something rather big is afoot here and we reckon it will be an original sin if folk were to miss out on this thing of beauty. We are sure that it’s not all propaganda, and that whether you live in the eastworld or westworld, you can’t stop what’s coming along with your legion of friends! Some might argue that it’s my own invention, but I assure you that you can take solace in the knowledge that this is a good omen.

The Prince Albert is a compact venue and can likely fit in 100 souls who can do the hop to this mysterious headliners set. It’s possible that something like 63 tickets have already been purchased, so wake up as he who dares wins!

Grab your tickets from HERE and HERE.