The only set of public toilets at newly-revamped Black Rock are closed for repairs with no indication of when work will start.

Local businesses are reportedly bearing the brunt of the inconvenience, having to deal with people insisting on using their private toilets instead.

Southern Water owns the dilapidated Black Rock Station building, which houses the toilets, which is also used by Volks Railway. After months of public pressure to repair it, it now says it plans to start this – but declined to say when work would begin.

Meanwhile, Brighton Lib Dems is calling on the council to provide temporary toilets there – but when asked, the council did not say whether it would consider the plans. A petition has now been launched.

Robert Brown, who stood for Lib Dems in Kemp Town in the last two council elections in the ward, said: “You can go from Asda to the children’s playground without being able to go to the toilet.

“I’ve often seen families with their kids simply using whatever space they can find, hidden away from the main paths – and not just families with kids.

“With all the millions of pounds being poured into Hove, and the increase in usage along the seafront in Kemptown, one would have thought that placing temporary toilets would have been a priority – especially as there is currently a load of wasteland now there doing nothing and being of no use to anyone just now.

“It is not sufficient for The Reading Room to be forced to pick up the slack of the council, nor the Temple Room when it opens.”

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “We’re pleased to hear Southern Water’s proposals to repair the Black Rock pumping station includes the Volk’s Railway ticket office and the public toilets.

“We’ll need to work with Southern Water to look at how best to achieve this.”

A Southern Water spokesman said: “Due to refurbishment of the ticket office and toilets, these facilities are no longer available. We apologise for the inconvenience.

“The local authority is aware of these works, and has other facilities along Madeira Drive, at Peter Pan/Yellow Wave, and just before The Sealife Centre.”

The nearest public toilets to Black Rock Station are half a mile away west at Peter Pan’s Playground or half a mile east at Mermaid Walk in the marina.

Meanwhile, the new toilets at the Maclaren Pavilion at The Level are still unopened because a tenant has yet to be found to take on the cafe in the same building and run them on behalf of the council.

Councillor Rowkins said: “The window for applications to take on the lease has now closed and we are reviewing the bids that have been submitted.

“We will share information in due course, once due diligence and other council processes have been completed, but we hope to be able to provide a positive update to residents soon.”