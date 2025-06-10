Two Brighton roads have been treated with weedkiller by mistake, Brighton and Hove City Council said, despite residents choosing to take part in a community manual weeding programme.

The council said that Harrington Villas and Hertford Road were treated in error at the end of last month. The admission follows residents’ complaints.

People in Harrington Villas, Brighton, had only just received their weeding equipment from the council when contractors were seen applying chemicals in their street on Friday 30 May.

Enough volunteers had signed up to enable the road, off Preston Drove, to apply to opt out on Tuesday 22 April.

The treatment of weeds with herbicide in Hertford Road stopped after a few yards, the council said.

Green councillor Kerry Pickett, who represents Preston Park ward, has asked the council for a list of roads that have opted out of treatment with glyphosate – sold commercially as Roundup.

She said that two other streets in the ward, where residents did not want to be identified, had also been treated with glyphosate.

Green party councillors have described the opt-out scheme as “shambolic”.

Councillor Pickett said: “People have been severely let down by Labour’s failures in implementing this much-requested opt-out scheme, which already came a year too late.

“Residents have gone through the effort of collecting signatures and organising volunteers in return for a promise that their streets won’t be sprayed with toxic chemicals. To then break this promise is a huge betrayal of trust.”

The council said that 42 streets had joined the opt-out scheme which was started in February. A map of the streets is available above.

The streets are York Avenue, Worcester Villas, Wolstonbury Road, West Hill Place, Walsingham Road, Uplands Road, Tillstone Street, Sussex Square, Surrenden Close, St Peter’s Road, Southdown Avenue, Rugby Road, Reigate Road, Redvers Road, Prinsep Road, Prince Regent’s Close, Peel Road, Orchard Gardens, Old Farm Road, North Road, Monk Close, Modena Road, Major Close, Leicester Villas, Lancaster Road, Hythe Road, Howard Place, Hollingbury Rise, Hertford Road, Harrington Villas, Friar Road, Friar Crescent, Ferndale Road, Edburton Avenue, Clifton Street, Cleveland Road, Chester Terrace, Carlisle Road, Buckingham Road, Beechwood Close, Ashurst Road and Alpine Road.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “We’re really pleased to have excluded more than 1,000 roads from treatment this year, including 42 as part of the resident opt-out scheme.

“It’s fantastic so many people are keen to volunteer to clear pavements in their local community and is something the council has been delighted to support.

“There are a small number of roads that tried to opt out but were unsuccessful due to the criteria or the deadline.

“Treatment is only applied to visible growth though so residents still have the option to keep their own street clear.

“We are aware of concerns that two roads which opted out were treated or partially treated and we’ve put in place steps to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future. We are continually looking to learn and improve from experience.

“I’d like to apologise to the residents of those streets, particularly the volunteers who have given up their time to weed their area and keep their street clear and accessible for all.”

Before the council secured cross-party support to stop using glyphosate in 2019, workers used to spray the weedkiller along pavements from the back of quadbikes.

The new regime, introduced last year, involves suspending the chemical in oil and applying it directly to pavement weeds in a method that is less indiscriminate.