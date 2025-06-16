The council’s joint venture with Hyde housing association has agreed to buy a plot of land in Hove with a view to building hundreds of low-cost homes.

The owners, Moda and Apache Capital, are selling the three-acre site at the top of Sackville Road which has planning permission for a “care community” of 260 flats up to nine storeys high.

But, instead of the “care community”, Hyde has been working on plans to build 306 affordable homes – up to 10 storeys high – on the three-acre site, subject to planning permission.

Brighton and Hove City Council approved a budget of up to £30 million a year ago with a view to buying and developing the land through its joint venture with Hyde, known as Homes for Brighton and Hove.

The new scheme is expected to cost about £50 million overall, with the council funding 183 flats, to be let for a “social rent”. Hyde is expected to market 123 homes for shared ownership.

The joint venture has already built 242 homes in Coldean – at Bluebell Heights in Denman Place – and 104 homes in Clarendon Place, in Portslade.

The £160 million Moda scheme includes 564 build-to-rent flats on what was originally a nine-acre plot made up of the old Sackville Trading Estate and neighbouring coal yard.

The owners said: “Apache Capital and Moda have agreed to sell the land plot adjacent to its build-to-rent neighbourhood to Homes for Brighton and Hove – a joint venture between Brighton and Hove City Council and housing association Hyde Group.

“The joint venture will see the delivery of more than 300 much-needed affordable homes, subject to planning permission.

“The land sold was the final plot on the former Sackville Road industrial estate. The deal marks the final phase of Apache and Moda’s build-to-rent (BTR) neighbourhood Moda, Hove Central.

“The 564-home rental neighbourhood opened its doors in 2024, bringing with it new public realm landscaped gardens, retail and leisure spaces which cover 60 per cent of the total development site.

“The new affordable dwellings being built by Homes for Brighton and Hove will be added to the affordable homes already being delivered by Moda and Apache at Hove Central.

“Hove Central also includes a new office building which will bring much-needed grade A space to the surrounding community, alongside a range of retail and leisure opportunities fronting on to new publicly accessible streets and squares.”

Hyde Group development director Jaime Buckley said: “This acquisition will enable us to deliver much-needed genuinely affordable housing on a centrally located site and will make a significant contribution to meeting our target of creating 1,000 affordable homes for local people.”

Moda Group executive chair Tony Brooks said: “From site acquisition and planning through to delivery and long-term operation, we have worked closely with Brighton and Hove City Council and the city’s wider community to deliver a neighbourhood that meets its needs and embraces the vibrant spirit of this amazing location.

“The sale of this final plot to an affordable housing provider is a fitting conclusion, helping to address the city’s housing need while reinforcing our long-term commitment as a partner and neighbour to Brighton and Hove.

“We look forward to seeing these much-needed homes come to fruition as part of the wider masterplan at Moda, Hove Central.”

Hyde hopes that the council will approve the joint venture’s plans in the coming months so that work might start over the winter, with a view to completion in 2028.