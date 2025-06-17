Brighton and Hove Albion have signed a 21-year-old Italy international to add to the Seagulls’ defensive options.

Diego Coppola has joined Brighton from Italian top-flight side Hellas Verona on a five-year contract.

The deal is understood to be worth almost £10 million.

Albion said: “We are delighted to confirm the signing of Italy international Diego Coppola for an undisclosed fee, subject to the usual regulatory processes.

“The 21-year-old, 6ft 4in central defender joins from Serie A club Hellas Verona on a five-year deal.”

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “Diego is an exciting addition for the club.

“Although he is still young, he is tall, strong and mobile and he will give us a real physical presence.

“He has made impressive progress in Serie A and deserved his call up to the Italian national team.

“We look forward to helping him develop even more.”

Albion said: “Diego emerged through Verona’s academy and has since made over 80 appearances in the Italian top flight, scoring four goals.

“His domestic performances earned him his first senior Italy cap in their World Cup qualifier against Norway in June.

“He played again for the Azzurri three days later when they beat Moldova 2-0, coming on as a second-half substitute.

“He is currently representing Italy’s under-21s at the European Championship in Slovakia.”