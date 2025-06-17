Step into a world of Oh! Darling as this glittering show arrives in Brighton for a dazzling one-night-only performance on Friday 20 June at 8pm at Ironworks Studios.

The show transports audiences from the energetic richness of the present day into the glamour of 1920s Paris.

The story is told through the eyes of the ambitious Pierre, a romantic performer, as he discovers his passion for the circus and cabaret.

Along the way, he meets a soulful singer, mysterious ballerina and a company of remarkable performers.

The cast features a live pianist, a soulful singer, top international circus artists and aerialists, dancers and ensemble performers, with stunning costumes and captivating choreography.

Oh! Darling is a 90-minute original show, produced and directed by Tommaso Di Vincenzo.

Live music, dance, circus artistry and visual storytelling are blended in a unique and immersive theatrical experience.

Perfect for fans of cabaret and circus theatre, Oh! Darling is suitable for audiences aged 14+.

Tickets are now on sale and available from £13.68 on Eventbrite. To buy, click here.

Doors open at 7.15pm for an 8pm start on Friday 20 June at Ironworks Studios, 30 Cheapside, Brighton, BN1 4GD.

The running time is 90 minutes plus interval.