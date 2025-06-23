Claims that a Hove restaurant and bar was linked to drug dealing could cost the premises its drinks licence.

A panel is due to hear evidence of cocaine dealing at E39, in Western Road, Hove, before deciding what steps to take, with the prospect that it could have its licence revoked.

Sussex Police said earlier this month that four men had been arrested, brought before magistrates and remanded in custody, charged with drug dealing and money laundering.

After a raid and the arrests, the force applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a summary review of the premises licence because police suspected that E39 was “associated with serious crime”.

The review is due to be held next Monday (30 June) and follows the suspension of the licence for E39, which is run by Seafront Hospitality Ltd. The business is owned by a Greek chef, Jonida Dera, 40.

She was not among the four people to have been charged with drugs and money laundering offences after a police raid of the premises on Mondy 2 June.

The four were

Klevis Doda, 31, of Hereford Court, The Drive, Hove, who was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and with having criminal property

Mahamoud Zayad, 33, of no fixed address, who was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and with having criminal property

Eris Deraj, 41, of no fixed address, who was charged with being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine and with having criminal property.

Fitzroy Morris, 61, of High Street, Brighton, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and with having criminal property

The bench at Brighton Magistrates’ Court remanded all four men in custody when they were produced on Wednesday 4 June.

They are due to appear before a judge at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 2 July to answer the charges.

In the meantime, next Monday at 10am, a council licensing panel is due to hold a hearing when three councillors are due to decide the premises’ fate.

E39, which also styles itself E Thirty Nine, reported a profit of £5,000 last year on a turnover of £385,000 and said that it had seven staff and a wage bill of £265,000.