New playground equipment will be installed to replace a climbing frame destroyed by arsonists.

The frame and slide in Queens Park were torched in March – less than a year after the playground reopened after a revamp.

The new climbing frame will take two or three weeks to install, and the toddler area of the playground will be fenced off while this happens.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the arson is still active, although Sussex Police say they have not yet made any arrests.

Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet Member for Sport, Recreation and Libraries, said: “It’s great to be replacing this much-loved play equipment in time for the school summer holidays.

“However, it feels slightly bittersweet as we still struggle to understand why anyone would want to damage a children’s playground. We hope this new replacement equipment will be enjoyed by families for many years to come.”