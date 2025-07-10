Thursday 10th July, 5pm: Legendary songwriter and musician Bob Dylan will return to the UK in 2025 for a string of dates presented by ITB.

The acclaimed ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour is just the latest chapter in an unparalleled career.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 18th July.

This summer, Dylan will perform across the US, before coming to the Brighton Centre, on 7th November.

The tour will then cross the UK and Ireland with dates in Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Killarney and Dublin.

Dylan’s first gig in the UK was at The King & Queen pub in Fitzrovia, London, in 1962, while he first played Ireland at the Adelphi Cinema on his famous 1966 world tour.

The release of new music in 2020 surprised and delighted fans, with the album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ dominating end-of-year lists and marking another milestone in the career of one of the great artists of modern times.

These upcoming concerts are an opportunity to experience this great artist on stage for a series of very special evenings. The shows are in partnership with Yondr, who will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones, making the occasion even more unique.

Praise for ‘Rough and Rowdy Way’ tour:

“Peerless Dylan roadshow” – Financial Times *****

“A masterclass in musical intimacy” – Uncut ****

“Utterly unpredictable” – The Guardian ****

“Vitality and passion, generous good humour” – Mojo

Tickets:

Click HERE for on-sale dates and ticket links.

Bob Dylan tour dates:

Fri 7th Nov: Brighton Centre, Brighton

Sun 9th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea

Mon 10th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea

Tues 11th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea

Thurs 13th Nov: Building Society Arena, Coventry

Fri 14th Nov: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sun 16th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow

Mon 17th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow

Weds 19th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast

Thurs 20th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast

Sun 23rd Nov: INEC, Killarney

Mon 24th Nov: INEC, Killarney

Tues 25th Nov: 3Arena, Dublin

www.bobdylan.com