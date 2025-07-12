A burglar who stole jewellery worth almost £100,000 and targeted several Brighton shops and businesses has been jailed.

Sussex Police said today (Saturday 12 July): “A serial burglar has been jailed following commercial break ins in Brighton.

“James Jackson, 38, of no fixed address, began his series on Saturday 8 February when he smashed his way into a restaurant in Ship Street.

“Despite nothing being reported stolen from the property, a disorganised search had clearly taken place and extensive damage was caused.

“Just five days later he forced his way into a bakery in North Road and stole two electronic tablets and high-value produce.

“Next, on Monday 17 March, Jackson broke into a jewellery shop in Dukes Lane and managed to make off with a large quantity of pieces, totalling nearly £100,000.

“In a fourth incident on Tuesday 1 April, a bar in Western Road was targeted by Jackson when a glass panel on the door was smashed. An electronic tablet and money was stolen from the premises.

“Following a series of inquiries, Jackson was arrested on Thursday 10 April.

“However, further evidence was needed in order to secure charges, and so he was conditionally bailed.

“Jackson was rearrested and charged with all four offences just a couple of days later and then appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 April where he was remanded into custody.

“With mounting evidence against him, Jackson pleaded guilty to two burglary charges.

“However, he continued to deny his involvement in both the Western Road and Dukes Lane burglaries.

“He went on trial on Tuesday 24 June at Chichester Crown Court and was found guilty of committing both burglaries.

“On Friday 27 June, Jackson was sentenced to three years in prison.”

PC Dan Stockley, of the Response Investigation Team, in Brighton, said: “Small businesses were the victims of this highly damaging crime spree and James Jackson showed a complete disregard for the harm he caused to local traders.

“Thanks to the support of the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership, members of the public who responded to our identification appeal and those who assisted with witness inquiries, Jackson has now been sentenced for all four commercial burglaries.”