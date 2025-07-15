The Brighton lifeboat picked up a pair of ill-equipped paddleboarders who were heading for the Rampion windfarm at dusk.

The RNLI brought them back to safety as they dealt with half a dozen incidents over a busy weekend as the hot weather brought thousands of people to the beach and into the sea.

The RNLI said: “Brighton RNLI volunteers had a packed weekend of lifesaving activity, with six shouts, from stranded paddleboarders to a major shoreline search for a missing swimmer.

“The first tasking of the weekend came at 7.30pm on Friday (11 July) when the crew launched to reports of a person in the water clinging to an orange float near the West Pier.

“The lifeboat quickly located a man who was fishing from his stand-up paddleboard (SUP).

“On the return journey, at around dusk, the crew spotted two paddleboarders approximately 1.25 nautical miles offshore.

“The pair were attempting to reach the wind farm in failing light. They had no communication devices, no lifejackets, no food or water and were dressed only in t-shirts and shorts.

“With conditions deteriorating and darkness falling, the crew persuaded them to come aboard and towed their boards back to the beach.

“A third task that evening involved a dinghy with paddlers waving for attention. While this turned out to be a case of poor paddling technique rather than distress, it demonstrated the importance of raising the alarm early.

“The next shout came at 1.03pm on Saturday (12 July) when the crew launched to search for a 27-year-old man who had been missing for over 90 minutes after swimming east of the Palace Pier.

“His belongings were found unattended on the beach by his friend, prompting a swift and co-ordinated response.

“Brighton RNLI carried out shoreline and offshore searches, while RNLI lifeguards and coastguard teams scoured the beach and a rescue helicopter conducted an aerial search.

“The swimmer was eventually located and assisted onshore by the lifeguards and coastguard.

“Just hours later, at 9.29pm, Brighton RNLI was called out again.

“Two people had earlier been brought ashore without lifejackets after using a jet ski but later swam back out to retrieve the craft which had been tied to a buoy.

“Concerned that they might attempt another unsafe recovery, the crew returned the two individuals and their jet ski to Brighton Marina.

“The incident served as a reminder of how even seemingly short trips on the water can escalate without proper equipment or planning.

“The final shout of the weekend came at 1.24am yesterday (Monday 14 July) when Brighton RNLI launched following a police request after bloodied clothing was discovered near the shore close to the i360.

“The crew carried out a thorough search of the area but were stood down after nothing was found.

“Back at the station, returning crew were met by five of the newest volunteer crew. They turned out in the early hours to help recover and clean the boat and to start learning how to respond to calls in the middle of the night safely.”

Lifeboat operations manager Charlie Dannreuther said: “These launches highlight just how varied and how demanding a weekend on the coast can be.

“They also reinforced some vital safety messages. Whether you’re paddleboarding, using a jet ski or going for a swim, being prepared is essential.

“Always wear a lifejacket when on the water. Take a means of calling for help, like a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch or a VHF radio.

“Check the weather forecast and tide times. Don’t head out in fading light. And always tell someone your plan.

“Even confident swimmers can get into difficulty quickly. If you’re concerned about someone in or near the water, call 999 and ask for the coastguard. It’s always better to call early. The RNLI will always respond.

“Brighton RNLI’s volunteer crew train to be ready 24/7 to save lives at sea. You can help keep them and yourself safe by respecting the water, planning ahead and spreading the message.”