A Beryl Bikes user was shocked to find his account suspended after using a voucher code created for people living in new flats.

The bike hire operator created the code – now invalid – for tenants in the new Moda flats, in Sackville Road, Hove, under a sustainable transport agreement with Brighton and Hove City Council.

On Tuesday (15 July), a Beryl Bikes user, who asked to be identified only as Rob, found his account suspended for “fraud” after using the code, having received it earlier this month.

Rob said: “It seems excessive to have banned everyone who has used this code.

“They failed to manage the use of the code and now are perma-banning everyone so all of their devices are blocked rather than admitting they messed up a voucher code rollout.

“I’ve been using Beryl Bikes since they started in Brighton and use them a couple of times a week and still have minutes that I paid for on my banned account.”

Rob received a text message that said: “I found out this amazing promo code for the Beryl Bikes – use the code MODABERYL.

“Each one gets you 400 free minutes but you can use the code twice. All the cycling for free all summer.”

Rob said that he did not know what Moda was nor did he understand why Beryl Bikes would declared the use of its promotional codes to be fraudulent.

He said that he was aware of friends who had used the code who now could not set up new accounts.

A legal agreement between Moda and the council, signed in August 2020, included installing bike share stands for at least 20 hire bikes and two year’s free membership of the Beryl scheme.

Moda said this week: “We are aware of a technical issue with Beryl Bikes accounts linked to a code provided to residents of Moda Hove Central.

“We are working closely with Beryl Bikes to provide a swift solution to our residents.

“Moda works with Beryl Bikes as part of an agreement with Brighton and Hove City Council, aimed at promoting sustainable transport and healthy living.

“We remain committed to responsible practice and to providing sustainable transport solutions for our residents.

“We will be updating them directly with any changes to the scheme which is one of many lifestyle benefits available at Moda Hove Central.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said: “We have been in contact with Beryl Bikes over an issue with the voucher system for residents of the new Moda development in Hove.

“They’ve informed us they have had to place a stop on the original access codes due to some fraudulent use.

“They will be contacting residents to supply them with new individual codes to make sure they can continue to use the bikes.

“Bike share vouchers are offered to residents of new developments through travel plans and form part of the planning consent. These aim to encourage residents to travel actively and sustainably for shorter journeys.

“This helps lessen the impact of the development on the surrounding roads and we’re happy to see the Moda scheme being well used by residents since its launch in February.”

Beryl Bikes was approached for comment.