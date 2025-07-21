A 21-year-old woman from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on police bail.

She and another 21-year-old woman, also from Hove, were arrested after a crash last week in which the driver of another car, Rees Clifton, also 21, died at the scene.

After the crash, which happened last Tuesday (15 July), Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses, dashcam footage and any other information that could help their inquiries.

On Thursday, the force said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving two vehicles, a Ford Focus and a Renault Trucks heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

“The incident took place on the A22, Nutley at around 8.40pm on Tuesday (15 July).

“The driver of the Ford Focus, a 21-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“One of the two passengers, a 22-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and the other, a 24-year-old man, was also injured. They were taken to hospital.

“Officers are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances of the collision and are investigating the involvement of a third vehicle prior to the collision.

“Two women both aged 21 connected to the third vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“One woman has since been released without further action while the other has been released on bail.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, who has relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage or who saw the blue Ford Focus or a red Vauxhall Corsa in the area prior to the collision is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to us by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting Operation Sprigett.”