Brighton and Hove Albion have signed a teenage protégé of former Seagulls defender and under-18s coach Inigo Calderon.

The club has signed midfielder Kofi Shaw, 18, from Bristol Rovers where he played more than a dozen games for Calderon during his tenure there.

Albion said: “We’re pleased to confirm the signing of midfielder Kofi Shaw from Bristol Rovers, subject to the completion of the usual regulatory processes.

“The 18-year-old midfielder will join up with Shannon Ruth’s under-21 squad.”

Ruth said: “We’re really pleased Kofi is joining us.

“He’s an exciting talent who already has good experience of men’s football after breaking into the Bristol Rovers team in the second half of last season.

“He has lots of potential and we’re looking forward to working with him and helping his development.”

Albion added: “Shaw started his career in West Bromwich Albion’s academy before joining Rovers in 2023.

“He made his first-team debut against Wigan Athletic on the final day of the 2023-24 campaign.

“Last October, he joined Yeovil Town on loan and made 16 National League appearances for them, becoming the second-youngest goal scorer in their history against Hartlepool United in December 2024.

“He was recalled from his loan in February and made 13 League One appearances for Rovers under former Albion man Inigo Calderon.”