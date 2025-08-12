Brighton’s very own Lambrini Girls found time in their busy schedule to perform as one of the five supporting artists for The Libertines one day festival at Gunnersbury Park on Saturday. The trio have been out and about since the release of their Top 20 album back In January. They started the year by playing some in-store shows to promote the album around the UK (including Resident, Brighton) and in Berlin, they then toured Europe and the UK (including Chalk, Brighton) and then went on a USA tour and have followed up with festival appearances in the UK, Europe and South Korea with further festival appearances to follow and additional tours of the USA and UK to come before the year is out.

The Libertines have just performed their final show of their world tour in support of their No.1 album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’. It’s their last show for the foreseeable future, having performed sell out shows across the world from Australia – Mexico City, Seoul – France, Germany and Shepherd’s Bush.

Today we are at Gunnersbury Park which sits between Acton, Brentford, Chiswick and Ealing in West London. Specials guests for this all day event came from Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Brighton’s Lambrini Girls and Real Farmer. It’s an early start with doors swinging open at 1pm. So without further ado lets get down to reviewing the acts in performance order…………

REAL FARMER (2:00pm – 2:30pm)

Having walked from Kew Bridge station to the north arena entrance of Gunnersbury Park to pick up my wristband, I made my way through security and walked swiftly towards the stage to see the opening band of the event, Real Farmer. They are one of the newest acts on today’s line-up, although they are a band I have already had the privilege of seeing before when they played at the opening day of this year’s The Great Escape festival in Brighton back in mid-May on the smaller of the two enclosed beach stages and were actually performing at the same time Pete Doherty was playing on the larger beach stage. The four-piece outfit are from Groningen in the Netherlands and include members of other Dutch bands, Personal Trainer (Leon Harms) and The Klittens (Marrit Minima). Their sound incorporates all-out punk with hints of new wave, garage punk and indie rock. They certainly wouldn’t have looked out of place had they been around in the last 70s and early 80s.

They arrive on stage at 2pm and take up their full complement of 30 minutes with a nine-song set. Lead vocalist, Jeroen Klootsema, welcomes the onlookers with “Hello, we are Real Farmer, thanks for getting here early. Are you ready to rock? This is the biggest stage we have ever played on. To the moon and back.” They start off with ‘Big Stepper’, an anti-war song about the global rise of far-right movements and the dangers of extremism. ‘The Feeling’ and ‘Inner City’ from last year’s debut album ‘Compare What’s There’ follow. Before we continue, Marrit reads out a sad poem regarding the ongoing situation in Palestine. It’s by Mohammed El-Kurd and is called ‘This Is Why We Dance’. The fourth track of the set is ‘Empty’, then we hear ‘Hard Times’ and ‘Consequence’, which has Marrit adding backing vocals.

They leave three of their best songs to the end of the set. These are ‘Mislocated’ – this one has more of a groove to it and some of Jeroen’s vocals resemble Flowered Up’s Liam Maher without the Cockney accent. Jeroen informs us it’s about the government and how they lie to us. ‘Perry Boys’ is a great song; to start, it’s all out punk, then there’s a key change and the next lines resemble a part of Joy Division’s ‘Transmission’, it then reverts back to all-out punk. The last song of the set is ‘The Straightest Line’. Jeroen says, “Thank you so much. Have fun today. Free Palestine”. There is a round of applause, and the band leave the stage.

Real Farmer:

Jeroen Klootsema – lead vocals

Peter van der Ploeg – guitar, vocals

Marrit Dide Meinema – bass guitar, vocals

Leon Harms – drums

Real Farmer setlist:

‘Big Stepper’ (from 2025 ‘RF II’ EP)

‘The Feeding’ (from 2024 ‘Compare What’s There’ album)

‘Inner City’ (from 2024 ‘Compare What’s There’ album)

‘This Is Why We Dance’ (poem by Mohammed El Kurd)

‘Empty’ (from 2024 ‘Compare What’s There’ album)

‘Hard Times’ (from 2025 ‘RF II’ EP)

‘Consequence’ (from 2024 ‘Compare What’s There’ album)

‘Mislocated’ (from 2025 ‘RF II’ EP)

‘Perry Boys’ (from 2024 ‘Compare What’s There’ album)

‘The Straightest Line’ (from 2024 ‘Compare What’s There’ album)

LAMBRINI GIRLS (2:55pm – 3:21pm)

Lambrini Girls are next on stage, and although I go out and see many gigs in their native Brighton, they are a band I’ve not seen perform live before, usually due to clashes with other bands playing at the local venues. Popularity-wise, they’ve been on an upward trajectory since their debut single ‘Homewrecker’ came out in 2021. Their debut album ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ was released in January this year and did very well, making it to No. 16 in the Official UK Albums Chart. In their short career, they’ve had a few line-up changes since their first show as a quartet in May 2019 and now seem to have settled as a three-piece with Phoebe Lunny on lead vocals and guitars, Lilly Macieira-Boşgelmez on bass and backing vocals, and Misha Phillips on drums.

There are cheers as the band arrive on stage at 2:55pm with Phoebe asking the crowd “Who is ready to f*ck”, this is repeated a couple of times then we are off and running with ‘Big Dick Energy’. During this opening number a small group of the crowd create our first mosh pit of the afternoon. Phoebe comes down off the stage to greet her audience and asks them to crouch down if they are able to. Many oblige. There is a call from Phoebe “Free Palestine”. We then hear 2024 release, the anti-government song, ‘God’s Country’ which is the only tune on today’s setlist that doesn’t feature on the trio’s debut album. After the third song ‘Company Culture’ Phoebe asks “Do you hate the police?” and is off the stage again and racing around down the front as opening album track ‘Bad Apple’ is performed.

The mosh pit has now got bigger and as the ground is so dry from the lack of rain in the area over the past few months dust lifts from the ground and fills the air. As the song comes to a close and people from the mosh pit calm down, someone spots a shoe on the ground and another finds a pair of glasses that are covered in dust. The set seems to have rattled by. We hear the rock-driven ‘Love’ and ‘No Homo’ before Phoebe says “This is our last song” there are a few boos from those wanting more and the lead-vocalist continues “But it’s a good one. It is ‘C*ntology 101”. There is a bit of crowd surfing going on during this song, Phoebe races back down off the stage to join the punters and crowd surfs herself as the song comes to a close. That’s it, a quick-fire set that lasts 26 minutes.

Lambrini Girls:

Phoebe Lunny – lead vocals, guitars

Lilly Macieira-Boşgelmez – bass, backing vocals

Misha Phillips – drums

Lambrini Girls setlist:

‘Big Dick Energy’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘God’s Country’ (a 2024 single)

‘Company Culture’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘Bad Apple’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘Love’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘No Homo’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

‘C*ntology 101’ (from 2025 ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ album)

HAK BAKER (4:04pm – 4:51pm)

Hak Baker is next and is someone I’ve not heard anything about, so I was looking forward to seeing him perform with his band. A complete change to the two punk styles of music that started the day. Hak is a proud 34-year-old East Londoner with West Indian roots. He learned to play guitar with by-weekly two-hour lessons whilst serving a prison sentence. Previously, he was part of the London grime collective Bomb Squad. As a solo artist, Hak’s songs mix elements of folk, grime, acoustic guitar, reggae, ska, and punk with his soulful voice and has coined his type of music as G-folk. His first releases came out in 2017, and he has gone on to record a number of songs, including albums ‘Babylon’ released in 2019 and follow-up ‘World’s End FM’ in 2023.

I take up a position to the right of the stage, just a few rows back, to see what Hak and his band have to offer, and I’m impressed from the start of the opening track ‘Bricks In The Wall’ right through to the end of the performance. During the set, on the screen behind the band is a montage of film showing a multitude of different video clips, some in black and white and some in colour. These appear to include Hak at different stages of his life, as well as social unrest in Britain. Hak seems happy on stage and has a great camaraderie with his audience. Many around me know the words to many of his songs and sing-a-long.

The 2024 release ‘Poems’ and 2017’s ‘Conundrum’ appear to be crowd favourites. ‘Conundrum’ is played solo and is about growing up in East London. Midway through the set, we get to hear the first of two unreleased songs. This is ‘Mum’s Yard’. During ‘Venezuela Riddim’, someone from the band’s entourage enters the stage and throws out a few rolled-up balls of Venezuelan flags. Someone in front of me drapes one of these over his back, then hands it down to someone at the front to wave as the song is being played. Further decent songs follow, including the popular ‘Windrush Baby’ and ‘PC Plod’. Hak then says we have two more to play you, but after playing ‘Telephones 4 Eyes’, he is told his time is up. Pete Doherty enters the stage and encourages Hak and his band to play one more, which they do – although this appears to disgruntle the stage manager. It’s the other unreleased song ‘Everybody’s In Love’.

Hak Baker:

Hak Baker – vocals, guitar

Aaron Perkins – drums

GIYA – bass

Sam Warner – trumpet

Richard Constable – guitar

Hak Baker setlist:

‘Bricks In The Wall’ (a 2022 single)

‘Full On’ (from 2023 ‘Worlds End FM’ album)

‘LUVLY’ (from 2024 ‘Nostalgia Death’ EP)

‘Poems’ (from 2024 ‘Nostalgia Death Act 1’ EP)

‘Conundrum’ (from 2017 ‘Misfits’ EP)

‘Mum’s Yard’ (unreleased)

‘Venezuela Riddim’ (from 2020 ‘Babylon’ album)

‘Windrush Baby’ (from 2023 ‘Worlds End FM’ album)

‘No Control!’ (from 2024 ‘Nostalgia Death Act 1’ EP)

‘PC Plod’ (from 2020 ‘Babylon’ album)

‘Telephones 4 Eyes’ (from 2023 ‘Worlds End FM’ album)

‘Everybody’s In Love’ (unreleased)

SOFT PLAY (5:10pm – 6:07pm)

Soft Play are the fourth act to hit the Gunnersbury Park stage, and it’s quite noticeable the crowd is getting bigger as we move towards the final bands to perform. For those that are unaware, Soft Play were called Slaves up until December 2022. The name change was announced at the time as the band members stated that the original name no longer represented who they were or what their music stood for and even apologised for any offence it may have caused.

Following Real Farmer and Lambrini Girls, they are the third and final punk act to perform on the bill. All three have their own style of performance, with Soft Play being the loudest. They were formed in Tunbridge Wells under their original name in 2012 and released their debut album ‘Are You Satisfied?’ in 2015, peaking at No.8 in the UK Albums Chart. Their second album ‘Take Control’ from 2016 did even better chart-wise, making it to No.6. Their third album ‘Acts Of Fear And Love’ reached No.8. Their fourth and latest album (the first as Soft Play), ‘Heavy Jelly’, was released just over a year ago and peaked at an impressive No.3. Despite the lead vocalist, Isaac Holman, having the same surname as me, Soft Play are not someone I normally listen to as they are not my normal cup of tea. Until my piece of research, I didn’t even realise they were so popular.

Soft Play are a duo with Isaac on lead vocals and drums, with Laurie Vincent on guitar, bass, and backing vocals. Isaac has a pair of drums with two cymbals; he plays them standing up, and they make some noise, I can assure you. They walk onto the intro of ‘All Things’, from their latest album, and move swiftly on to ‘Mirror Muscles’, which is a Baby Dave cover but sounds nothing like it. Soft Play’s version really rocks and blasts the original out of the water. Isaac says, “Hello London, how you f*cking doing?” My name’s Isaac and this is my mate and we are called Soft Play”. Both band members play without shirts, showing off their numerous tattoos. For third track ‘Isaac Is Typing…’ we see a very energetic Laurie running around the stage while playing his guitar. Isaac tells us “The next song is ‘Bin Juice Disaster’, it’s about spilling bin juice all over the kitchen floor”, Laurie adds backing vocals to this one. Isaac then asks, “Are there any vapours here? I want vape clouds.” ‘Act Violently’ features more additional vocals from Laurie.

So far I’m thinking, this band are very loud and I’m quite glad I’m standing nowhere near any of the speakers. They are good at what they do though and do have some good songs. Isaac jumps off the stage and heads down to the crowd. He said, “The reason there are only two of us is: my mate wanted to start a band but no one wanted to join our band. We are not cockneys, we are from the heart of Kent, Royal Tunbridge Wells.” A few boos can be heard from the Londoners and we then get ‘F*ck The Hi-Hat’ with Isaac asking the crowd to sing along as he returns to his set of drums. After a brief interlude as the two band members have a chat, they move on to ‘Sockets’ from their debut album, the heavy-sounding crowd favourite ‘Punks Dead’, and ‘John Wick’.

Isaac is back down the front as he asks for one of the three mosh pits to open up. For the next track, ‘Girl Fight’, they want only girls in the pit, no men, although Laurie says our trans friends are allowed. Things quieten down for the next two songs. These are ‘Everything And Nothing’ and ‘Heavy Jelly’ with Laurie switching from guitar to mandolin. After a blast of ‘Free Palestine’, we are back to the heavy rock with ‘The Hunter’ and the set is finished with ‘Beauty Quest’. Isaac kicks his cymbals over before leaving the stage as they walk off to a church choir singing ‘Fix You’, being shown on the screen at the rear of the stage.

Soft Play:

Isaac Holman – lead vocals, drums

Laurie Vincent – vocals, guitar, bass, mandolin

Soft Play setlist:

‘All Things’ (from 2024 ‘Heavy Jelly’ album) (intro only)

‘Mirror Muscles’ (Baby Dave cover) (from 2024 ‘Heavy Jelly’ album)

‘Isaac Is Typing…’ (from 2024 ‘Heavy Jelly’ album)

‘Bin Juice Disaster’ (from 2024 ‘Heavy Jelly’ album)

‘Act Violently’ (from 2024 ‘Heavy Jelly’ album)

‘F*ck The Hi-Hat’ (from 2016 ‘Take Control’ Slaves album)

‘Sockets’ (from 2015 ‘Are You Satisfied?’ Slaves album)

‘Punk’s Dead’ (from 2024 ‘Heavy Jelly’ album)

‘John Wick’ (from 2024 ‘Heavy Jelly’ album)

‘Girl Fight’ (from 2012 ‘Sugar Coated Bitter Truth’ Slaves album)

‘Everything And Nothing’ (from 2024 ‘Heavy Jelly’ album)

‘Heavy Jelly’ (from 2024 ‘Heavy Jelly’ album)

‘The Hunter’ (from 2015 ‘Are You Satisfied?’ Slaves album)

‘Beauty Quest’ (from 2012 ‘Sugar Coated Bitter Truth’ Slaves album)

SUPERGRASS (6:40pm – 7:38pm)

Apart from Real Farmer, Supergrass are the only other band that I’ve seen perform live before. The first seven times I saw them were when they were an up-and-coming band that got tagged with the Britpop scene of the mid-90s. I actually first heard Gaz and Danny on a compilation CD I bought in 1993 titled ‘Independent 20 Volume 16’. This was pre-Supergrass when they were in Oxford indie band The Jennifers along with Danny’s brother Nic and Andy Davies. The song on the album was the band’s 1992 single ‘Just Got Back Today’ that was released on Nude Records.

Live, I first saw Supergrass perform as support to Shed Seven at The Garage in Highbury in 1994. The next seven times I saw them were all in 1995, five of those were on their first headline tour with The Bluetones as support. The venues I saw them play at were Reading After Dark, Bedford Esquires, LA2 in London (Ash were also on this bill) and The Zap Club in Brighton. I then saw them play at Hammersmith Palais with Cast and China Drum supporting as well as Glastonbury Festival and T In The Park in Strathclyde Country Park. There was a big gap before I saw them again, at Chalk in Brighton earlier this year on their tour promoting 30 years of ‘I Should Coco’.

Every time I’ve seen Supergrass, they’ve put on a great show, and tonight’s effort was no different. The four-piece walked on stage to great applause as The Sweet’s 1973 chart-topper ‘Blockbuster’ was blasted out of the speakers. Gaz said, “Warm London, welcome,” and they went straight into ‘I’d Like To Know’, which is the first of seven songs to be performed from ‘I Should Coco’ tonight. Gaz then said, “Good evening, how are we feeling? Alright?” Then it was time to hear debut single ‘Caught By The Fuzz’ and then their first Top 20 hit ‘Mansize Rooster’. What a great start to the set. Gaz remarked, “We are going to play something next from our second album, ‘In It For The Money’”. It’s ‘Late In The Day’. ‘She’s So Loose’ followed, and after a “Thank you very much, Gunnersbury Park, so good to see you,” it was time for crowd favourite and ‘Alright’, the crowd reaction to this was so good to see with young and old members of the audience singing along with lots of phones in the air. A bit different from the 90s when people would be pogoing to it.

Next, we get ‘Strange Ones’, then it’s time for the band’s first Top 10 single from ’95 ‘Lenny’ that features Benny on bongos, but he is hidden away behind the guitar amps, so we never get to see him. Gaz remarks, “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” and then says, “We are going to jump forward a few years”. Gaz switches to acoustic guitar, and we hear 2005’s ‘St. Petersburg’. It’s the first time that Gaz’s brother Rob’s keyboard playing stands out, as it does for the following song and another crowd favourite ‘Richard III’. During ‘Moving’, I spot a few people crowd surfing towards the front. Another thing that was more prominent at Supergrass gigs in the early days: Gaz asks “You want some more?” Of course we do! We get ‘Grace’. Gaz then says “We would like to thank our old friends The Libertines for having us today. This is for The Libertines, you’ll know it”. It’s one of my favourite Supergrass songs, ‘Sun Hits The Sky’, and it sounds great. To finish off a splendid set, we hear ‘Pumping On The Stereo’. Prior to them playing this, Gaz asks the crowd to “sing a long if you know it”,and plenty do by the sound of it.

Supergrass:

Gaz Coombes – lead vocals, electric & acoustic guitars

Mick Quinn – bass, backing vocals

Danny Goffey – drums

Rob Coombes – keyboards, piano

Benny – bongos

Supergrass setlist:

‘I’d Like To Know’ (from 1995 ‘I Should Coco’ album)

‘Caught By The Fuzz’ (from 1995 ‘I Should Coco’ album)

‘Mansize Rooster’ (from 1995 ‘I Should Coco’ album)

‘Late In The Day’ (from 1997 ‘In It For The Money’ album)

‘She’s So Loose’ (from 1995 ‘I Should Coco’ album)

‘Alright’ (from 1995 ‘I Should Coco’ album)

‘Strange Ones’ (from 1995 ‘I Should Coco’ album)

‘Lenny’ (from 1995 ‘I Should Coco’ album)

‘St. Petersburg’ (from 2005 ‘Road To Rouen’ album)

‘Richard III’ (from 1997 ‘In It For The Money’ album)

‘Moving’ (from 1999 ‘Supergrass’ album)

‘Grace’ (from 2002 ‘Life On Other Planets’ album)

‘Sun Hits The Sky’ (from 1997 ‘In It For The Money’ album)

‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ (from 1999 ‘Supergrass’ album)

THE LIBERTINES (8:23pm – 9:55pm)

Throughout the day Pete Doherty has been addressing the crowd between sets, asking what they thought of the previous band and letting everyone know what is coming up next. He also sells copies of his latest fanzine, titled ‘On The Strap vol. 2.’ These are being sold for £20, although they are half price for OAPs and anyone with a Libertines tattoo. He states that the fanzine has no adverts and includes poems and stuff he has written.

It’s time for the main event of the evening, the headliners. The Libertines were formed in 1997 by frontmen Pete Doherty and Carl Barât, and they’ve included bass player John Hassall and drummer Gary Powell for most of their recording career. They were part of a garage rock revival, but it took a while for the band to break into the mainstream. It was in 2003 that they had their first top 20 hit with ‘Time For Heroes’. Follow-up ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ made it to No.11, then in 2004 they had their highest chart position for a single with ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’, which made it to No.2. Their self-titled second album made it to No.1 in 2004. The band then split at the height of their success, with Pete’s drug addiction resulting in friction with the other band members. Following a brief reformation in 2010, they reformed fully in 2014 and have gone on to have further success with 2015’s third album ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’, peaking at No. 3, and last year’s 4th album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, hitting the top spot.

Although a fan of their music, this is the first time I’ve seen any of the band members perform live. They arrive on stage three minutes after their scheduled start time and commence with two songs from their debut album. These are ‘Up The Bracket’ and ‘The Delaney’. The band are sounding great, and it makes me wonder why ‘Up The Bracket’ wasn’t a big hit back in 2002. The third song of the evening is ‘What Became Of The Likely Lads’ from their chart-topping second album. We move swiftly on to another great song, ‘Boys In The Band’. There is no mid-song chat with the crowd, giving more time to hear more songs. It’s now time for a newish one. The western-sounding ‘Night Of The Hunter’ from last year’s ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ album. This is where the spotlight shines on four violinists at the rear of the stage, who are positioned alongside Gary’s drum kit. The song goes down just as well as the earlier songs. For ‘What Katie Did’, the crowd sing along to the shoo-shoos. We then get a couple more songs from last year; these are ‘Shiver’ and ‘Merry Old England’, which features Carl on keyboards.

Three older songs follow. These are ‘Death On The Stairs’, ‘Music When The Lights Go Out’ that features Pete on acoustic guitar. There is a drum solo from Gary that leads into ‘The Good Old Days’ which features Pete singing Pet Shop Boys’ ‘West End Girls’ around halfway through the song. Next we hear three more songs from last year’s album, starting off with the catchy ‘Mustangs’, then ‘Baron’s Claw’ which Pete sings without guitar and there is the addition of a trumpet player towards the end of the song. Finally Pete then says “Good evening London”, indeed it is and there’s plenty of applause. They go straight into ‘Run Run Run’ with the crowd singing along.

Number 2 hit ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ is next with further applause when Pete plays his mouth organ. The band depart the stage and return a minute later for the encore which features six songs. It’s another new one to start with ‘Man With The Melody’ which features drummer Gary on keyboards and there’s more outstanding play from the violinists. I wouldn’t like to say who is the better keyboard player, Carl or Gary, but I’m impressed with them both. Next we get ‘What A Waster’ which was their first Top 40 hit back in 2002 when it reached No.37. I’m liking the way they are mixing up the setlist with plenty of new and old songs.

2015’s ‘Gunga Din’ is next, then we get to hear another newer one ‘Songs They Never Play On The Radio’ which features Carl back on the keyboards. Next it’s the very popular ‘Time For Heroes’. Pete then thanks all the days’ artists for playing, going through the names of each band, he thanks us all for coming out and all the Gunnersbury staff, which was a nice touch. They close the set with ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’, the best way to finish a great set and a very good day. Pete throws his guitar at the end. There is rapturous applause. Both Pete and Carl sit on the stage gasping at the crowd as they start exiting the park.

The Libertines:

Carl Barât – guitar, vocals, keyboards

Pete Doherty – guitars, vocals, harmonica

John Hassall – bass, backing vocals

Gary Powell – drums, keyboards

Andy Newlove – guitar

Gary Hodgkiss – trumpet

(* note: there were also 4 violinists- names unknown)

The Libertines setlist:

‘Up The Bracket’ (from 2002 ‘Up The Bracket’ album)

‘The Delaney’ (from 2002 ‘Up The Bracket’ EP)

‘What Became Of The Likely Lads’ (from 2004 ‘The Libertines’ album)

‘Boys In The Band’ (from 2002 ‘Up The Bracket’ album)

‘Night Of The Hunter’ (from 2024 ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ album)

‘What Katie Did’ (from 2004 ‘The Libertines’ album)

‘Shiver’ (from 2024 ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ album)

‘Merry Old England’ (from 2024 ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ album)

‘Death On The Stairs’ (from 2002 ‘Up The Bracket’ album)

‘Music When The Lights Go Out’ (from 2004 ‘The Libertines’ album)

‘The Good Old Days’ (from 2002 ‘Up The Bracket’ album) includes snippet of ‘West End Girls’ (Pet Shop Boys cover)

‘Mustangs’ (from 2024 ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ album)

‘Baron’s Claw’ (from 2024 ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ album)

‘Run, Run, Run’ (from 2024 ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ album)

‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ (from 2004 ‘The Libertines’ album)

Snippet of ‘Vertigo’ (from 2002 ‘Up The Bracket’ album)

(encore)

‘Man With The Melody’ (from 2024 ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ album)

‘What A Waster’ (from 2003 reissue of 2002 ‘Up The Bracket’ album)

‘Gunga Din’ (‘from 2015 ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ album)

‘Songs They Never Play On The Radio’ (from 2024 ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ album)

‘Time For Heroes’ (from 2002 ‘Up The Bracket’ album)

‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ (with Tim Burgess) (a 2003 single)

