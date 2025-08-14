Varndean Sixth Form College is celebrating its best ever A level results, with a 98 per cent pass rate and more than half of students passing with A* to B grades.

The college said: “Varndean Sixth Form College, in Brighton is celebrating another phenomenal year of exam success as students achieve outstanding A level and level 3 vocational results.

“These impressive outcomes are a testament to the unwavering commitment, talent and hard work of both students and staff.

“The college recorded an impressive A level pass rate of 98 per cent, with over 50 per cent of students securing top grades of A* to B and a quarter achieving a coveted A* or A grade, the highest ever.

“Over three-quarters of students achieved grades between A* to C, reflecting a consistent rise in academic performance.

“Success also extended to vocational qualifications, where the college achieved a 98 per cent pass rate, with over 50 per cent of students earning the highest possible grades of distinction or distinction*, underlining Varndean Sixth Form College’s strength across a diverse range of courses.”

Varndean College principal Donna-Marie Janson said: “We are thrilled to see our students achieve such fantastic results.

“Their drive, resilience and determination have truly paid off and today we celebrate not just grades but the individual journeys and effort behind them.

“Our dedicated staff have played a vital role in supporting and inspiring our students every step of the way.

“I am so proud of what we’ve achieved together as a college community and I look forward to seeing our students continue to flourish in whatever path they take next.

“Congratulations to each and every one of you – you’ve absolutely earned this success.”

The college said: “Varndean Sixth Form College continues to stand out as one of the top educational providers in Sussex.

“Renowned for its high academic standards and inclusive ethos, the college offers a transformative learning experience that equips students not only for university and careers but also for life beyond education.

“With a focus on excellence, personal growth and wellbeing, Varndean Sixth Form College remains a place where every student thrives.

“In addition to its A level and vocational programme, Varndean Sixth Form College also provides students with the opportunity to pursue the highly regarded International Baccalaureate diploma.

“And earlier, in July, IB students achieved an impressive average diploma score of 34.65 out of 45 which is higher than the global average of 30.58.

“This year’s results reflect the tremendous effort and academic excellence of our students, with 50 per cent achieving over 36 points (the equivalent of AAA at A Level) and 24 per cent securing 40 points or more (equivalent to A* A* A) – placing them among the top-performing IB students globally.”

Many of Varndean Sixth Form College’s IB UCAS applicants have secured places at Russell Group universities, including

Ayla Mackrory-Jamieson, formerly at Downlands Community School, who achieved an outstanding 44 points, and is due to attend the London School of Economics to study politics and international relations.

Mellissa Nielsen-Williams, formerly at the Turing School, who scored 42 points, and is due to attend the Edinburgh University to study Spanish and English literature.

Tom Vanstone, formerly at Warden Park Academy, who scored 40 points, and is due to study mathematics at Glasgow University.

Maya Mcdevitt. formerly at Dorothy Stringer, who achieved 40 points, and is due to study geography with environmental mathematics at Leeds University.

Mia Reid, formerly at Davisons CE High School, Worthing, who scored 40 points, and is due to study English literature and history at Manchester University.

Varndean College added: “Congratulations and well done to all our exceptional students and we wish them the very best of luck for their future careers.”