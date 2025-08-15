A court has remanded a man in custody after a cannabis farm was found at a house in Hove.

The hearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 15 August) followed a raid on 57 Wish Road, Hove, two days ago.

UK Power Networks were called in deal with problems with the electricity supply in the area linked to what was found during the raid.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged and remanded for being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis.

“On Wednesday morning (13 August), a warrant was executed at an address in Wish Road, Hove, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants and equipment.

“A search of the premises was also undertaken and a man was found inside the address and arrested in connection with ongoing inquiries.

“Later the same day, Hung Nguyen, 39, of Wish Road, Hove, was charged with abstracting or using electricity without authority, obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, being concerned in the production of a class B drug and for being concerned in the supply of a controlled class B drug.

“Nguyen was remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (15 August).

“At his hearing, he was remanded in custody.

“Police are continuing to undertake inquiries and ask that if you have any information to support the investigation, you make report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 291 of 13/08.”