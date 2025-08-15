A Brighton and Hove police officer faces a misconduct hearing over criminal collusion with a serving prisoner.

Former PC Attia Tahir is alleged to have had “prolonged contact with a member of an organised crime group who was serving a custodial sentence”.

Sussex Police said that she had known the gang member since 2015.

The force said: “The contact has been captured in a number of phone calls between them while he was in prison.

“The calls include anti-semitic remarks and collusion over criminal acts.

“The criminal association was not declared in the former officer’s application or vetting forms.”

The misconduct hearing is due to take place at Sussex Police Headquarters. in Church Lane, Lewes, on Tuesday 26 August and Wednesday 27 August.