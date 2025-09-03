Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has admitted underpaying stamp duty on a flat she bought in Hove.

Ms Rayner has referred herself to the prime minister’s ethics adviser over the purchase of the £800,00 flat off the seafront.

Tax experts say the extra bill she faces could be about £40,000 – the difference between the standard rate and the rate for second homes.

Ms Rayner said the flat was her main residence – but she is believed to spend more time at the family home in Greater Manchester where her children live.

Ms Rayner divorced her husband and no longer owns a stake in the Greater Manchester home but still considers it her primary residence because her children live there.

She told the Guardian this morning: “When purchasing the property my understanding, on advice from lawyers, was that my circumstances meant I was liable for the standard rate of stamp duty.

“However, given the recent allegations in the press I have subsequently sought further advice from a leading tax counsel to review that position and to ensure I am fully compliant with all tax provisions.

“I have now been advised that although I did not own any other property at the time of the purchase, the application of complex deeming provisions which relate to my son’s trust gives rise to additional stamp duty liabilities.

“I acknowledge that due to my reliance on advice from lawyers which did not properly take account of these provisions, I did not pay the appropriate stamp duty at the time of the purchase.

“I am working with expert lawyers and with HMRC to resolve the matter and pay what is due.

“The arrangements I have set out reflect the reality that family life is rarely straightforward, particularly when dealing with disability, divorce, and the complexities of ensuring your children’s long term security.

“Every decision I have made has been guided by what I believe to be in my children’s best interests.”

“I deeply regret the error that has been made. I am committed to resolving this matter fully and providing the transparency that public service demands.

“It is for that reason I have today referred myself to the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards, and will provide him with my fullest cooperation and access to all the information he requires.”

In response to her statement, tax expert Dan Neidle posted on Bluesky: “It’s very unusual for someone to pay the wrong amount of stamp duty when they’re receiving tax advice.

“There are probably three possibilities: (1) Ms Rayner got the law wrong, (2) She didn’t take the right advice, (3) She didn’t disclose all the facts to the law firm.

“If it’s the law firm’s fault, then hard to blame Ms Rayner.

“If it’s scenario 2 or 3, then completely fair to blame her

“Given Ms Rayner’s position, it’s reasonable to expect full transparency as to what happened.

“It sounds like it’s para 12 Sch 4ZA Finance 2003 that applied. A trust in favour of child can deem the parents as still owning the property.

“Yes, the rules are complicated, but if you can’t advise on complex stamp duty then you shouldn’t be advising on stamp duty.”