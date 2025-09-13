Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler praised Brajan Gruda after he scored the winner against Manchester City in his side’s last game before the international break.

But Hürzeler said that did not necessarily mean that he would start the match when the Seagulls face the Cherries at Bournemouth at 3pm today (Saturday 13 September)

Hürzeler expressed his delight at the Gruda’s development, adding that he would be an important player in the future.

The 21-year-old midfielder has featured as a substitute in every Premier League game this season.

He came off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner as the Seagulls snatched a 2-1 win over Man City.

Speaking about Gruda, Hürzeler said yesterday: “I think every player who is in our squad is ready to start. He had a very good appearance against City when he came on the pitch.

“Now he was away and had two games with the under-21s from Germany. Overall, we’re very pleased with his development. We try to give him more and more game time.

“If it will be a start tomorrow or not, we have to make the decision, but he will be a very important player for us in the future no matter if he starts tomorrow or not.”

Brighton have no fresh injuries, with only Adam Webster and Solly March still absent.

Hürzeler provided an update on March’s progress, adding: “He’s not that close that we can say he will be back in two or three weeks. He’s working quite hard in rehab. He’s doing step after step but he’s still not on the pitch.

“We see some good progress so we are very convinced we’ll see him back this year but I can’t give a clear schedule of when it will be.”

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola revealed that Adam Smith will be sidelined by injury for Bournemouth’s clash with Brighton.

Skipper Smith suffered a hamstring problem in the first half of the Cherries’ 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Iraola provided an injury update ahead of the game, saying: “We have Lewis Cook’s situation. A little bit he has been training with the team, probably not 100 per cent, but we will make a decision probably today (Friday) after training and let’s see how he feels.

“Adam Smith, he has a suspected muscle injury in the hamstring and he will be out for more weeks.

“We are waiting for one or two situations with the internationals. They are coming in – nothing has happened like injuries – but I want to see them, how they are, how they recover, how they train this afternoon and see what level they are at for tomorrow.”

Iraola also expressed his delight at signing 18-year-old defender Veljko Milosavljevic, who joined the Cherries from Red Star Belgrade on deadline day.

He said: “Veljko is someone who is very young, he has just turned 18. He has some experience in the Serbian league, he also played with the under-21s.

“He is the kind of profile that we needed because it is also someone that is physical and tall as a centre-back.

“We thought we had lost some height this season. I like his character and he is ready to learn. I am happy with his signing.”