The historic court where Brighton and Hove’s most serious cases are dealt with is due to welcome hundreds of visitors at an open day today (Saturday 13 September).

Judges will hold mock trials, lawyers will answer questions rather than ask them and the cell doors will be thrown open for one day only.

The whole event – part of the annual Lewes Heritage Open Days – will give visitors a chance not only to tour the 200-year-old building but to learn how the modern justice system works.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome, with the court open from 10am to 2.30pm – and last entry through the usual security checks at 2.10pm.

Visitors will be able to check out wigs and gowns and see the view from the dock as well as the witness box, jury box and press bench.

The free drop-in event proved popular last year with hundreds of families and individuals enjoying a glimpse behind the scenes – and trying the café – in the grade II* listed building in Lewes High Street.

The Lewes Heritage Open Days brochure said: “First designed as the county hall in 1812, with a neo-classical façade in Portland stone and Coade-stone figures representing Wisdom, Justice and Mercy. Panelled 19th century court rooms.”

There is no filming or photography allowed inside the building for security reasons but judges and court staff have volunteered to share insights into the workings of the criminal justice system.

And they are due to be joined by barristers from local chambers and others involved in administering the law.

The Heritage Open Days – yesterday, today and tomorrow – offer opportunities to check out more than a dozen historic properties as well as some themed guided walks and a history of Lewes Bonfire.

The buildings include Harveys Brewery, Thomas Paine’s old home, Bull House, as well as Edward Reeves Victorian photographic studio, Freemasons Hall and Trinity House which was once the town armoury.

The event has been organised by the Friends of Lewes, with more details available on the charity’s website www.friends-of-lewes.org.uk and at www.heritageopendays.org.uk.