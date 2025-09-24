Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn away to Arsenal in the fourth round of the League Cup.

The draw took place after the Gunners dispatched League One side Port Vale 2-0 at Vale Park, with former Seagull Leandro Trossard scoring the second goal.

The tie is due to take place in the week commencing Monday 27 October.

In the same week, giantkillers Grimsby have another chance to cause an upset after being drawn at home to Brentford.

The only remaining League Two side scalped Manchester United at home and Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday away.

They have been rewarded with another chance to humble Premier League opponent at home.

The Carabao Cup holders Newcastle United are due to host Tottenham Hotspur who also ended their long wait for a trophy last season with success in the Europa League.

Their clash is one of four all top-flight ties, with Liverpool at home to Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers due to host Chelsea.

Championship side Swansea City, the 2013 winners, host Manchester City while the other two Welsh teams left in the competition – Wrexham and Cardiff City – face each other.

League One side Wycombe Wanderers also have a chance to create an upset at home to Fulham.