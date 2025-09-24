Worcestershire 123 (34.4 overs)

Sussex 228-5 (44 overs)

Ollie Robinson produced a timely reminder of his capabilities the day after England selected their squad for upcoming Ashes series, with a stunning six-wicket haul that saw Sussex take charge on day one of their Division One clash against Worcestershire.

He took two wickets in the first over of the match and went on to finish with season-best figures of 6-68 as he and Jaydev Unadkat combined to skittle Worcestershire for 123.

Dan Lategan (41) top scored for the home side, with contributions from Matthew Waite and Gareth Roderick the only other scores of note.

James Coles registered a measured century during a dominant afternoon session for the visitors when skipper John Simpson finished unbeaten with 62 and Sussex ended on 228-5, leading by 105 runs.

Returning to action for the first time since Saturday’s One Day Cup final triumph, already relegated Worcestershire were brought back down to earth with a bump as a searing spell from Robinson brought the former England seamer four wickets in the first hour of the match.

Youngster Rehaan Edavalath was caught behind with the third ball of the match, before Pears skipper Jake Libby saw his off-stump sent cartwheeling after facing just one ball as the Pears fell to 1-2.

Nineteen-year-old Dan Lategan provided a classy counter-attacking cameo for the hosts, easing the ball through the vacant offside whenever the opportunity arose.

But Robinson continued his unrelenting start to the morning, claiming two further scalps, including that of first-class debutant Isaac Mohammed.

He was pinned lbw, with a sobering opening hour rounded off with the dismissal of Rob Jones who suffered the same fate, leaving his side in a heap at 36-4.

Lategan continued his repost but Worcestershire woes deepened with Gareth Roderick (22) caught behind after an encouraging start to his innings off the bowling of Jaydev Unadkat.

Then, Robinson collected his fifth wicket of a superb spell by removing the key man, Lategan, for his resolute 41.

Robinson almost secured his sixth wicket on a morning session dominated by the bowlers but the umpires were not convinced John Simpson had held on to a rebound catch behind. Lunch was taken with Worcestershire 91-6.

Unadkat picked up where he left off after the resumption as Ethan Brookes became his second victim with a regulation catch provided to James Coles at slip.

Unadkat took his season tally of wickets to 13, after removing Tom Taylor caught behind for nine and trapping Ben Allison in front without scoring as the Pears’ landslide continued.

Robinson completed his six-fer with the wicket of Matthew Waite, who was the last man out for 33 as Worcestershire were dismissed for 123.

The Pears hit back in resilient fashion as Ben Allison led the way in an inspired early spell, taking three wickets to help reduce Sussex to 67-4.

The seamer first trapped Hughes (24) lbw before taking a stunning one-handed catch to remove Carter, caught and bowled, and then bowling Alsop for just one.

Tom Taylor took his 51st Championship wicket of the season to drag the hosts back into the contest.

John Simpson and James Coles led the Sussex revival however, dominating an afternoon session that saw the fifth wicket pair add 90 runs before tea, with Coles reaching a fluent fifty in the process.

Both batters moved past 1,000 first-class for the season during the evening session, with Coles reaching his century from 105 balls.

He was bowled by Ben Gibbon as Simpson helped close a dominant day for the visitors on 228-5, leading by 105 runs as bad light stopped play.

Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson said: “We want to finish the season strongly … and so far in this game we are going about it in the right way.

“It is so nice to bowl with Jaydev. He is such a high-class operator and when we both are bowling well and the opposition are going nowhere it makes such a difference to the game. I can improve my game and learn from him which is such a bonus.

“After a couple of years when I didn’t enjoy my cricket as much, I now just try to go out there and enjoy it. We have a great bunch of lads and the environment makes me play my best cricket.

“I have had some niggles this year and have enjoyed that period off over the One Day Cup and it has been good for me and today I definitely felt the benefits of that.

“I don’t know exactly what the winter holds. Maybe some white ball cricket. Australia was mentioned for some grade cricket. But we will see. It is up in the air at the minute.”

Worcestershire batter Dan Lategan said: “A very tough day, being put into bat, obviously, losing the toss with a very good, very experienced attack from Sussex.

“We fought as hard as we could and then obviously with the ball hasn’t gone quite as we’d like it to have but we’ll be back tomorrow.

“He (Ollie Robinson) is a very experienced bowler who just didn’t miss much early on.

“I think for me, when he (Robinson) bowled a good ball, it is about just trying to put that behind you and then taking the game to him, not just letting him bolt you in and sit in your crease but take the game to him.

“Saturday was a very, very big high. Today wasn’t as good. But I’m sure we’ll bounce back as well as we can tomorrow.”