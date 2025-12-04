Police would like to speak with this man after two deep blue iPhone 17 Pro Max devices were stolen from a member of staff at the Apple Store in Churchill Square, Brighton.

It’s reported that a man entered the shop on November 24 at around 5.15pm before asking to buy two phones.

The man then went on to grab them from the staff member before running from the premises and exiting through the car park.

Officers would like to speak with the man seen in the photos in connection with ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to make a report.

Contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 986 of 25/11.