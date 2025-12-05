Rottingdean is “volunteered out” says a councillor, as a community solution to keeping its library open is set to be explored.

The library in The Grange was one of three Brighton and Hove City Council proposed closing as part of cost-cutting measures to save £250,000 from the library’s £3.7 million budget over three years.

However the latest libraries plan, due to go before cabinet on Thursday 11 December, would keep the library open with a further report in a year looking at community-based options.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor for Rottingdean and West Saltdean, Bridget Fishleigh, is concerned about the potential demand on the already busy community.

Councillor Fishleigh said: “Rottingdean Parish Council, Save Rottingdean Library, myself and (councillor) Mark Earthey have always made it clear that Rottingdean is ‘volunteered out’.

“Also, running a community library is not as easy as people who haven’t run one before think.

“So the discussions/negotiations will continue.”

Councillor Fishleigh praised Save Rottingdean Library campaigners for their efforts ranging from presenting their case to councillors to generating an almost 4,000-signature petition.

One of the group’s founders Sarah Craven-Antill said: “We welcome Brighton and Hove City Council’s decision to keep Rottingdean Library open following the unanimous outcry from residents.

“However, the consultation report raises important questions about the library’s long-term future.

“We will be seeking clarity from councillors and attending next week’s cabinet meeting, alongside Rottingdean Parish Council, to represent the village and ensure our community’s voice continues to be heard.”

Rottingdean has one of the most-visited branch libraries in the city, with 30,000 visits a year and 12,000 loans.

The report to the cabinet said: “The savings which could be achieved through closure of the library are relatively moderate and, on balance, the retention of the service while alternative options for community involvement are explored can be maintained whilst still achieving the majority of the overall saving for the library service.

“The removal of the proposed closure for 2026-27 will reduce the savings achievable against the library service revenue budget by £40,000 and will provide additional financial pressure in subsequent years as the running costs of the location continue to rise without an associated increase in revenue budget.

“Alternative savings will need to be made from elsewhere in the council revenue budget to offset the savings not made in library services

through retention of this location.”

Before making the recommendations to cabinet, the council ran a 12-week consultation on the proposals to close Hollingbury, Rottingdean and Westdene libraries, and reduce opening hours at the Brighton’s Jubilee Library in Hove’s Carnegie Library.

There were 2,711 responses made on the council’s website, with the option to submit multiple entries, 164 emails sent to the consultation email, one formal member enquiry and 374 people went to nine public meetings.

In the survey, 564 people – 21 per cent of responders – use Rottingdean Library.

Of the 2,480 people who responded to the question asking if they agreed or disagreed with closing Rottingdean Library, three quarters either strongly disagreed or tended to disagree.

A fifth of the responders also wrote in the free text box to “strongly oppose” the closure.

The report said: “Many highlighted the library’s importance for education, literacy, social connection, and as a safe, free public space.

“There is widespread concern that closure would disproportionately impact those unable to travel to alternatives, such as the elderly, disabled, and families with young children.

“A few respondents mention using Saltdean Library as a viable alternative, but many state it is not easily accessible for Rottingdean residents.”

Suggested alternatives put forward was to seek help from community groups, increase Libraries Extra hours, where users register to gain access to unstaffed libraries, reduce staffed hours at all community libraries and offer a mobile library service.

The cabinet is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday 11 December. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.