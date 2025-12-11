A workman was hit by a pole before being set upon by two men on Brighton seafront last month.

Sussex Police today released an appeal for witnesses to the attack, which happened by the Room With a View hotel on Marine Parade on November 12 at about 11am.

The victim was left with a number of injuries.

Police attended and a 50-year-old and 19-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault. They have since been released on conditional bail.

Enquiries have been ongoing to establish the circumstances, and we are now asking the public for any further information.

Did you witness the incident and can help? Report information either online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 652 of 12/11.